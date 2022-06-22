Kanika Mann says she had to block her father to post swimsuit pics: 'He asked why can't he see any photos'

Television actor Kritika Mann has been uploading her pictures from South Africa on Instagram. The actor is shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12. In an interview, Kritika said that she had blocked her father on Instagram, as she wanted to upload her swimsuit photos. Also Read: Kanika Mann injured doing stunts on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, shows off scars and bruises in new pic, fans say 'OMG'

Khatron Ke Khiladi is hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty. Apart from Kanika, the show also features contestants Rubina Dilaik, Faisal Shaikh, Jannat Zubair, Mohit Malik, Chetna Pande, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Surbhi Jha, and Shivangi Joshi, among others.

In an interview with ETimes, Kanika explained why she blocked her father from her Instagram account. “I hadn't blocked my sister so she kept seeing my photos and then my papa asked me why couldn't he see the pictures. My sister tried to convince him by saying that I am not uploading many pictures and he asked her but why can't he see any photos. My dad is not very familiar with Instagram (laughs). So, somehow, I hid the pictures and then unblocked him. (Laughs). The show is going to go on-air soon and then I have to disappear and don't know how I will face them then," Kanika said.

Last week, a picture of Kanika went viral, in which she looked injured after performing a stunt at Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12. In the photo, Kanika's arm looked bruised, while her knees had many scratches, but the actor was seen smiling while posing for the camera.

Talking about her injuries, she told ETimes, “I think the beauty of the show is when you are performing the tasks, you don’t pay attention to your injuries. Jiska pair bhi toota hota hai na woh daudne lag jaaye (Someone with a broken leg might also start running), we get such an adrenaline rush...”

Kanika is known for playing the role of Guddan in Zee TV's show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega.

