Chennai, Frenzied fans and passionate TVK workers thronged cinemas on Thursday morning with excitement to watch the 'first day first show' of Chief Minister C Vijay Joseph starrer 'Jana Nayagan,' and celebrated the farewell movie in a variety of colourful ways. Jana Nayagan frenzy reaches feverish pitch across Tamil Nadu

Display of fireworks, music and drone light shows, cutting of huge cakes marked the screening of the film in several movie theatres as energetic fans danced and sung and several of them said they were both happy and sad. Happy because the film is screened after a long delay and anguished as Jana Nayagan will be Vijay's last film.

Rohini SilverScreens, Woodlands and Casino were among the cinemas where imposing 'Jana Nayagan' hoardings could be spotted.

A hoarding in Chennai hailed Vijay as "the one and only power centre" of Tamil Nadu.

Also, wall-posters sprung up across the state praising the "glory" of Vijay as many of his fans and supporters visited popular temples to offer prayers for the grand success of the movie.

Chariot-like vehicle was arranged in a town near Chennai to welcome the movie and a fan attracted attention by painting his luxury car with larger-than-life images of Vijay. Many fans sported 'Thangamey Thalapathy' T-shirts.

Alongside celebrations, allegations of inflated cost of tickets surfaced and a video clip of arguments was circulated on social media over "rise" in ticket rates.

Senior Minister N Anand, producer Venkat Narayana are expected to watch the movie in the city.

Fans await with bated breath to watch power play, and razor-shar dialogues of their loved star Vijay, batting for good politics to deliver good governance and serve the nation.

Roughly the film is being screened in about 950 out of the over 1,000 cinemas in Tamil Nadu.

CM Vijay along with some officials had watched a special screening of the movie here on Wednesday evening, sources said.

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