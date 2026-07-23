Swara Bhasker shares video with protesting students detained by Mumbai Police: ‘The voice of youth cannot be silenced’

Standing in support of the protesters, she wrote, “We stood shoulder to shoulder with the detained students at Chembur Police Station, reaffirming that the voice of youth cannot be silenced.Our solidarity is unwavering. Our commitment to justice remains stronger than ever.”

Swara Bhasker visited students who had been detained at Chembur Police Station and shared videos from the police station on social media.

Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker joined students at Chembur Police Station after several protesters were detained during demonstrations over the alleged NEET paper leak . The actor shared a video from the police station, extending her support to the students and criticising the police action.

Swara shares videos of Fahad Ahmad's detention Swara Bhasker also shared a series of videos showing her husband, political activist Fahad Ahmad, being detained by the Mumbai Police during a protest near Chaityabhoomi in Mumbai's Dadar area. According to the actor, Fahad and other protesters had assembled to oppose the alleged forcible removal of activist Sonam Wangchuk from his hunger strike in Delhi.

One of the videos captures Fahad questioning police officers as they escort him into custody. Sharing the clip, Swara wrote, "Mumbai Police detaining @fahadzirarahmad and other protestors at #chaityabhoomi in Mumbai on 20 July 2026, at 4:30 pm. They are currently being detained at Mahim Police Station. This is India's democracy. Shameful state of affairs."

Later in the evening, Swara informed her followers that Fahad had been released after being held for a few hours. She simply updated, "Fahad has been released at 8pm."

She also posted another video that Fahad had recorded from inside the police van shortly after his detention. Sharing it on Instagram, Swara wrote, “I received this video at 4:30 pm on July 20, 2026, from @fahadzirarahmad. He asked me to post it. Mumbai Police is allegedly attacking peaceful protesters at #Chaityabhoomi in Mumbai. Those in solidarity, please reach Chaityabhoomi peacefully and in large numbers.”