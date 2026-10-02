Rhiti Tiwari eliminated from Bigg Boss 20 days after Salman Khan's Weekend Ka Vaar bashing; internet predicts, ‘she may be in secret room’

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20, the house got its three contenders for the captaincy task. Bigg Boss then called them to the confession room and asked them who they thought had made the least contribution to the game among the nominated contestants. While Mahhi first took Mary Kom’s name and Yung DSA named Aman Gandhi, Uditi was the one who took Rhiti Tiwari’s name. The other two later agreed with her. Uditi shared that she felt Rhiti’s personality was confusing. Rhiti’s sudden shift in behaviour towards Qazi Touqeer had also raised eyebrows.

Last week, Rhiti declared that she hated Qazi and went on to hurl abuses at him during a diss battle task. She even accused Qazi of physically charging at her during the task. While Rhiti expected support from Salman Khan, the host instead bashed her for her language and rude behaviour towards Uditi and Qazi. He further praised Qazi and Uditi for handling the situation well.

Salman further called Rhiti’s performance in the diss battle task the “worst diss ever” and added, “Qazi has gracefully handled all the insults; he has done it all for 20 years. But you, Rhiti, you think you are a rockstar, but no one thinks so… You are Manoj Tiwari’s daughter… people will say it is nepotism. Now, this is the result of your father’s hard work. From now on, it depends on you. What you do, the blame or credit should not go to your father… but aap Dolly ban gayi us fight mein. Mera baap hota toh dekh leta, but kaise dekh leta? Aapke father actor nahi, politician hain (If he were my father, I would have seen it. But how could I have seen it? Your father is not an actor; he is a politician). But I don’t think any father would entertain that.”

The internet reacted to Rhiti Tiwari’s eviction. One Bigg Boss fan wrote, “She was actually improving despite not playing but well, you need to contribute to this game and being nice doesn’t help.” Another wrote, “Finally, sukoon.” Some, however, called the eviction rigged, with one user writing, “This show is blatantly biased atp.” Others wondered if Rhiti might not actually be evicted and suggested that she could be sent to the secret room. Another user wrote, “She should have been evicted by Salman Khan.” While some called the eviction “good news”, others speculated that it could have been her family’s move to get her out of the show to “save their reputation”.