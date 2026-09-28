‘Bachchon ka Bigg Boss hai karne do’: Manoj Tiwari reacts after Salman Khan slams Rhiti for derogatory remarks

Bigg Boss 20 contestant Rhiti Tiwari's recent clash with Qazi Touqeer and Uditi Singh took a bigger turn during Weekend Ka Vaar when Salman Khan questioned her about the incident, her language and her attitude. The conversation soon moved beyond the diss battle, with Salman bringing up Rhiti's identity as actor-politician Manoj Tiwari's daughter and questioning whether her family name had played a role in her recognition. Manoj has now also reacted to the attention around his daughter and her stint on the reality show. Salman Khan slammed Manoj Tiwari’s daughter Rhiti on Bigg Boss 20, now he breaks his silence. What Manoj Tiwari said about Rhiti As Rhiti's behaviour inside the Bigg Boss house became a talking point, Manoj Tiwari addressed social media claims that he had used his influence to get his daughter on the show. During a recent media interaction, he said he was not even aware that Rhiti had been finalised for Bigg Boss and found out about it much later. Manoj also asked people not to take the events inside the house too seriously. Having been a contestant himself, he described Bigg Boss as a game where something is happening all the time. “Bachchon ka bigg boss hai karne do, Social media par yeh bhi likh rahe hai ki kisi pairavi se. Maine usse bigg boss mein bheja hai. Pehle toh mujhe pata hi nahi tha ki woh Bigg Boss mein jaa rahi hai. Bigg Boss aik khel hai wahan 24 hours kuch na kuch ho raha hai. isliye usko dekh kar kisi ko undvelit nahi hona chahiye, main bhi bigg boss mein raha hoon, woh aik khel haio uska anand lijiye (It’s Bigg Boss, let the kids be. People on social media are even claiming that I used my influence to get her into the show. For starters, I didn't even know she was going to Bigg Boss. Bigg Boss is a game where something or the other is happening 24 hours a day, so no one should get worked up over what they see; I have been on Bigg Boss myself—it’s just a game, so enjoy it),” he said.

How the diss battle turned personal The controversy started during a captaincy task that involved contestants taking part in a rap-style diss battle. Rhiti was facing Uditi, while Qazi stepped in for her. Rhiti made abusive and derogatory remarks about both contestants. Some of her comments were muted during the telecast. Rhiti later defended herself by saying that the words were slang and that they worked better with the rhyme. She also told Qazi that her father would “deal with him outside the house”. The exchange left Qazi angry. He was seen taking off his jacket, throwing it on the floor and banging objects before other contestants stepped in to calm him down. Members of Rhiti's team, including Scout OP, Love Gill, Aamrapali Dubey, Aasif Khan and Yung DSA, also tried to control the situation. The argument continued even after the task. Uditi hit back at Rhiti, calling her an “ugly fatso”, a “drug addict” and “buri shakal waali” (bad-faced). While speaking to Aman Gandhi, she also said that her beauty came from her parents and claimed that Rhiti's heart and face were “kaala” (dark/black). Rhiti did not appear to regret her comments. In a conversation with Mahhi Vij, she said she was “proud” of what she had said and believed her father would be proud of her too.

Salman Khan calls out Rhiti on Weekend Ka Vaar The incident was addressed by Salman Khan during Weekend Ka Vaar. He questioned how much of her public recognition came from her own work and how much was connected to being Manoj Tiwari's daughter. “Nobody knew you till the time you came on Bigg Boss. Isn't that true? You are Manoj Tiwari's daughter,” Salman told her. “Till now people must be saying that since you are his daughter, that's your claim to fame... People even say that no one knows you, yet you are here.” Salman also questioned Rhiti's description of herself as a “rockstar” and compared her journey with Qazi's. “The problem is that only you are calling yourself a rockstar; no one else is,” he said. “The term rockstar is used for someone who has suffered challenges and fought their way to achieve a status. Qazi is one because he has been through it all.” Salman also reminded Rhiti that being Manoj Tiwari's daughter comes with its own expectations. “You are Manoj Tiwari's daughter, not Dolly Bindra's,” he said, referring to an earlier Bigg Boss 4 incident involving Manoj and Dolly Bindra.