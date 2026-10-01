The Paradise box office collection day 8: No takers for Nani film as it continues to dip, earns less than ₹5 crore

The Paradise box office collection day 8: The Paradise had a strong start at the box office, marking the biggest-ever opening day for a Nani film. However, the film witnessed a sharp drop on its first weekday. Still the film crossed the ₹100 crore mark in its first week. The Paradise box office collection day 8: Nani plays the lead role in Srikanth Odela film.

The Paradise box office report The Paradise brought in ₹11.60 crore from evening premieres alone on Thursday and ₹34.65 crore on Friday, its opening day. The film registered a ₹46.25 crore opening, the highest in Nani's career. On Friday, the film saw a shocking dip, collecting ₹14.90 crore. The film showed momentum on Saturday, collecting ₹15.25 crore. Sunday was steady at ₹15.70 crore. The dip started from Monday arrived at its sharpest on Wednesday with the film minting ₹3.4 crore.

The latest update on Sacnilk states that The Paradise collected ₹2.71 crore on Thursday, its lowest single-day haul so far. This brings the total India collection to ₹107.61 crore.

This is the first film of Nani to have crossed the ₹100 crore mark in India. Earlier, HIT The third case and Saripodhaa Sanivaaram came close to the century mark but did not reach it. The Paradise has been released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, and as expected the bulk of the earnings have come from the Telugu version only.

About the film The Paradise is directed by Srikanth Odela and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri and Ishan Saksena, under Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Cinemas and IVY Entertainment. It stars Nani, Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni and Raghav Juyal in lead roles. It tells the story of a tribe called the Savaari fighting for citizenship during the 1980s.

After release, Nani said that he ‘enjoyed’ the love and trolling alike. “I have seen all your reactions and responses. I’ve received all your love and equally enjoyed your hilarious trolls. I’m heartwarmed by the way audience have owned the film, and also learnt from the flaws that critics and reviewers have pointed out,” he wrote.

Thanking everyone for their feedback, he stated that the film was made with a lot of ‘blood and sweat’ to give fans a new experience, inviting both celebration and judgment. “Thank you for everything is all I can say. We have made #TheParadise with a lot of blood and sweat to give you a unique experience, and it’s all yours to celebrate or judge. With the excitement you had for the film and the affection you showed on me, I am filled with gratitude. Nani,” read his note.