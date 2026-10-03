Jr NTR condemns misuse of AI to create morphed Chuttamalle video of him and Janhvi Kapoor, vows strict legal action: ‘Won't spare any of you’

Taking to X, Jr NTR said, "Disgusting, Sick and Shameless. In a land that worships women as mothers and goddesses, where "Matrudevo Bhava" is not just a phrase but a part of our culture, some people have fallen so low that they are using AI to disrespect a woman in the most degrading way possible. Using AI to create something this vile is shameful beyond words."

Over the last few days, a manipulated, AI-generated deepfake video of the song Chuttamalle has been circulating widely on X (formerly Twitter). The song is from the film Devara Part 1, featuring him and Janhvi Kapoor. On Saturday, Jr NTR issued a strongly worded statement as a response to the the online circulation of the morphed video of the song.

He added, "To the scumbags behind this morphed Chuttamalle video, I will not spare any of you. I will take every possible legal action against those who created it and those who are spreading it.

Please do not watch, share or engage with such content. Today it is someone else. Tomorrow, it could be your mother, sister, wife or daughter.

This is a serious issue, and I urge all the state governments and the Government of India to act strongly and bring in strict regulations against the misuse of AI."

More details The song was released in 2024. nirudh Ravichander composed the song, which is named Chuttamalle in Telugu, Dheere Dheere in Hindi, Paththavaikkum in Tamil, Swaathimutthe Sikkangaithe in Kannada, and Kanninathan Kamanottam in Malayalam. Bosco Martis choreographed the number with vocals by Shilpa Rao. The 3 minutes 44 seconds long melody sees Janhvi dressed traditionally, while Jr NTR is in more contemporary clothing. It sees them romance on a beach, with Janhvi’s character Thangam singing about just how much she has fallen for Jr NTR’s character.

Devara: Part 1 marked the debut of both Janhvi and Saif Ali Khan down south. Talking about working on the film, the actor had told PTI that it makes her feel closer to her mom, the late Sridevi, to work in Telugu. She said, “Somehow it makes me feel closer to my mom, to be in that environment, as well as to hear and speak in that language. It just felt like it was the right time, I felt I was gravitating towards it. Mom has such a history with the families of NTR sir and Ram Charan sir, it's my honour that I'm able to work with both these extremely talented actors.”