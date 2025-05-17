Bosco Martis wishes Janhvi Kapoor gave him credit for Chuttamalle choreography: ‘If they don’t realise...’

Bosco Martis on choreographers not getting their dues

Bosco discussed how choreographers often go unrecognised and said, "The amount of hard work that has gone in and the amount of planning and expertise it took to make the song look the way it does—when the song is released and becomes a superhit, the choreographer is forgotten. A choreographer is not celebrated when the song is showcased for the first time. A star is celebrated because they are the face of the song, and the choreographer is given the backseat and sometimes becomes invisible. I have been vocal about this because I think it's time we speak about it. It's a little disheartening sometimes to not even see your name in the list of credits."

Bosco Martis upset with Janhvi Kapoor

Bosco went on to praise Vicky Kaushal for acknowledging him during the promotions of Tauba Tauba and celebrating him, letting the world know about his contribution. He also appreciated Hrithik Roshan for crediting him and talking about a step Bosco gave him in Mission Kashmir. However, when asked about not receiving credit for the Devara Part 1 song Chuttamalle, which went viral due to Janhvi's moves, Bosco said, "I wish Janhvi would have spoken about it in the promotions, but that’s fine, it’s okay. If they don’t realise it, then they don’t realise it. It’s a switch. I don’t know, I think the correction has to be made, but there’s a scientific way of doing this instead of forcing yourself and making the call and asking someone, 'Why haven’t you taken my name?' or 'Why are you not talking about me?'"

About Chuttamalle

Anirudh Ravichander composed the song, which is titled Chuttamalle in Telugu, Dheere Dheere in Hindi, Paththavaikkum in Tamil, Swaathimutthe Sikkangaithe in Kannada, and Kanninathan Kamanottam in Malayalam. Bosco Martis choreographed the number, with vocals by Shilpa Rao. The song from Devara Part 1 features Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR romancing on a beach. The song became a chartbuster, with many fans being reminded of 'senior NTR and Sridevi’s romance'.