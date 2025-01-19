Asha Bhosle learns signature steps of Vicky Kaushal's Tauba Tauba from Bosco Martis at her home. Watch

Choreographer Bosco Martis met veteran singer Asha Bhosle at her home and taught her the signature steps of the iconic dance number Tauba Tauba during their interaction. He called the meeting a 'heartwarming experience' of his life. (Also Read | Asha Bhosle doesn't miss a beat even at 91 as she sings Tauba Tauba, recreates Vicky Kaushal's hook step at Dubai show) Bosco Martis visited Asha Bhosle at her Mumbai home.

Taking to Instagram, Bosco shared a heartfelt video of his meeting with Asha. In the clip, the choreographer is seen entering Asha's house with a present in his hand.

As the duo interacted while resting on a sofa, the conversation gradually shifted towards the iconic dance steps of Tauba Tauba, which were choreographed by Bosco and performed by actor Vicky Kaushal in Bad Newz.

Asha looked adorable as she tried to perform the dance steps of Tauba Tauba. During one of the moments in the meeting, Asha requested Bosco to perform the signature step of Tauba Tauba which was effortlessly executed by him.

The Tauba Tauba choreographer also gifted a scented candle to the veteran single fondly called Asha Tai. While sharing the video of their meeting, Bosco wrote, “91 or 19! Was such an heartwarming experience to meet @asha.bhosle tai! Her energy is infectious and has such an amazing and inspiring vibe. Was blessed to get her blessings. Long live”

Asha surprised her fans when she hopped on a late social media trend and performed the viral hook steps of Karan Aujla's Tauba Tauba at a recent concert in Dubai. The singer not only sang the superhit song from Vicky Kaushal-starrer Bad Newz in her melodious voice but also performed the signature step of the song.

Dharma Productions, who shared a video of her performance, described it as a moment when 'Tauba Tauba met timeless charm.'

Asha Bhosle is known for songs In Ankhon Ki Masti, Chura Liya Hah Tumne, O Mere Sona and Kehdoon Tumhen among others.