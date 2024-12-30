Asha Bhosle doesn't miss a beat even at 91 as she sings Tauba Tauba, recreates Vicky Kaushal's hook step at Dubai show

Asha Bhosle continues to perform for hours around the world even at the age of 91. At a recent concert in Dubai, the legendary singer also demonstrated that she keeps up with late trends. (Also Read: Karan Johar calls Karan Aujla ‘such a showman’ after attending his Mumbai concert with Neha Dhupia. See pics) Asha Bhosle continues to do concerts at the age of 91.

Asha Bhosle grooves to Tauba Tauba

Videos of her performance in Dubai went viral on Monday morning, thanks to the nonogerian's scene-stealing move. The singer, dressed in a white sari, sang Karan Aujla's Tauba Tauba from Anand Tiwari's comedy Bad Newz earlier this year. Not only this, she even performed the signature step of the track, made famous by Vicky Kaushal in the film. The live audience applauded Asha as she showed that she's a true sport.

The internet was impressed too. An Instagram user wrote, “Asha Bhosle not only singing Tauba Tauba but also doing the dance step at her Dubai show was not on my 2024 bingo card!!! Legendary! (party emoji).” “Her cute lil dance,” wrote another. “Iconic (fire emoji),” read a third comment, while a fourth one stated, “LETS NOT FORGET SHE IS DOING ALL OF THAT AT 91…QUEEN BEHAVIOUR (crown, red heart, and fire emojis).” “Respect,” said a user. “WHAT AT 91…MOST ELDERLY PEOPLE I KNOW IN THEIR EARLY 60’S CAN’T EVEN WALK ON THEIR OWN AND LOOK AT ASHA TAI DOING ALL OF THAT WITH SO MUCH OF FLAMBOYANCE AND FINESSE (fire emoji) QUEEN OF EVERYTHING (crown and red heart emojis),” wrote a fan.

Karan Aujla reacts

Karan Aujla took to his Instagram Stories and wrote a note for Asha. “@asha.bhosle ji, the living Goddess of music, Just performed tauba tauba… a song written by a kid who grew up in a small village, with no music background and no knowledge of music instruments. A melody made by someone who doesn't play any instrument. This song has received a lot of love and recognition amongst not only fans but also music artists, but this moment is truly iconic and one I will never forget. I am truly blessed and thankful. This has really inspired me to keep giving you all such melodies and create more memories together.”

The singer also shared the Reel of Asha performing Tauba Tauba on stage. He wrote along with it, “I wrote it at 27. She sang it at 91 better than me (folded hand emoji). @asha.bhosle.” Asha Bhosle performed on Tauba Tauba as part of her concert with Sonu Nigam in Dubai on Sunday.