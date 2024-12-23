Karan Johar calls Karan Aujla ‘such a showman’ after attending his Mumbai concert with Neha Dhupia. See pics

Actor Neha Dhupia shared a clip as she attended singer Karan Aujla's concert with filmmaker Karan Johar. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Neha shared a clip from the event. (Also Read | Karan Johar celebrates 20 years of Koffee With Karan. Is season 9 coming soon? Watch) Karan Johar and Neha Dhupia attended Karan Aujla's Mumbai show.

Neha, KJo attend Karan Aujla's show

In the video, Aujla sang on stage while Karan Johar danced with the audience. He also laughed as the clip ended. Sharing the clip, Neha captioned it, "Making waves....from one Karan to the other." She tagged both Johar and Aujla. Neha also added Aujla's Wavy song as the background music.

Neha shared a clip from the event.

Neha and KJo pose for a selfie

Neha also shared a selfie with Karan Johar as the duo posed together at the concert venue. In the photo, she kept her hand on his shoulder. She wrote, "Our last one 2024!!! Making it count (face with three heart emojis)." For the event, Karan wore a black T-shirt under a jacket, pants and a cap. Neha was seen in a casual outfit.

KJo praises Karan Aujla

Karan shared Neha's video on his Instagram Stories. He wrote, "Tauba Tauba, I had a super time at the Karan Aujla concert!!! He's such a showman!! Thanls Neha (red heart emojis)."

About Karan

Karan was recently seen attending the annual day event at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School with fashion designer Manish Malhotra. He was also spotted at an event at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) Arts Cafe in Mumbai.

Karan returned to the director's chair after a long hiatus with the rom-com Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which released on July 28, 2023. Featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the film also brought back the veteran stars Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra in key roles. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was well-received by audiences and critics alike, marking a successful comeback for Karan after nearly five years since his last directorial venture, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016).

Karan is working on Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, directed by Shashank Khaitan. The film features Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, Sanya Malhotra and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles. It will release on April 18, 2025.