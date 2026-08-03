Aditi Sharma accuses husband, in-laws of domestic violence; FIR filed over cruelty, abuse and jewellery dispute: Reports

Television actor Aditi Sharma has made serious charges against her husband and his family members to the police. The actor, who has been seen in television serials like Apollena-Sapno Ki Unchi Udaan, Rabb Se Hai Dua, and Kaleerein, has filed a complaint of domestic violence with the police station at Goregaon, Mumbai. After her complaint, an FIR has been lodged on 31st July 2026. Aditi Sharma files FIR against husband and in-laws over domestic violence allegations.

What Aditi Sharma has alleged According to Times of India, the FIR claims that Aditi has complained against her husband, Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik, her mother-in-law Urmila Kaushik (65 years old) and sister-in-law Kirti Kaushik (29 years old) for physical and mental harassment and domestic violence. Other charges include assault, verbal abuse, and character assassination.

As per the FIR copy, the three people have been charged under Section 85 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for cruelty by husband or relatives, Section 316(2) for breach of trust and Section 352 for intentional insults.

It is also alleged that the actor's mother-in-law kept her wedding jewellery, which included gold chains, rings, diamond ring, mangalsutra and bangles, and never returned them back on being requested multiple times.

How the relationship began According to Aditi’s statement to the police, she met Abhineet for the first time when she was taking an online acting course in June 2021. The friendship slowly blossomed into a relationship. They reported shifted to a rented flat in Goregaon West in September 2024 and were married on November 12, 2024, with the consent of both their families.

Allegations of abuse after marriage As per Aditi's allegations, her husband's attitude started changing after a few days of marriage. According to her, arguments used to occur regarding her clothes and various trivial matters. She also alleged that instead of sharing the cost of running the house, he used to demand money from her.

Further, as per her allegations, the situation went worse when on 1st January 2025, a dispute regarding coffee resulted into violence. Aditi alleged that after the occurrence of such violence, her husband suspected her character and accused her of cheating. He started checking her mobile phone frequently and finally stopped sleeping in the same room as her. The actor also alleged that when conflicts were heating up between them, her husband would make calls to his mother and sister asking them to step in. Rather than solving their problems, she said that they used to taunt her and worsen her psychological state.

The matter is being investigated by Assistant Inspector Amita Marathe from Goregaon Police Station. There are no arrests till date, and the accused have not issued any statement yet.

Earlier public dispute The couple's strained relationship had been in limelight earlier in the year too. Back in March 2025, Abhineet had accused Aditi of having an extramarital affair with her Apollena co-star Samarthya Gupta. She was also accused by him of demanding a divorce settlement of ₹25 lakh from him. At the time, he also accused her of denying their marriage altogether, terming it as a "mock trial." Aditi has not reacted to these claims publicly before.

She entered the world of TV through her first show called Kaleerein in 2018. Apart from this, she has also done Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka! and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.