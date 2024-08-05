Chuttamalle from Devara Part 1: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor remind fans of NTR, Sridevi in romantic song

Chuttamalle from Devara: Part 1

Ahead of the song’s release on Monday evening, the official X (formerly Twitter) account of Devara teased, “We are already in its trance….Bloody sure you too will join us in this ride.” They later shared lyrics penned by Ramajogayya Sastry, writing, “Chuttamalle chuttestandi tuntari choopu.” and “Cheyyara Muddhula Dhaadi, Istamele nee sandhadi.”

Bosco Martis choreographed the number with vocals by Shilpa Rao. The 3 minutes 44 seconds long melody sees Janhvi dressed traditionally, while Jr NTR is in more contemporary clothing. It sees them romance on a beach, with Janhvi’s character Thangam singing about just how much she has fallen for Jr NTR’s character.

Talking about reuniting with Anirudh for the song, Shilpa said, “Working on the song was a completely new experience for me. The song has such a sweet and fresh vibe with the bouncy words, capturing the slow dance feel of Telugu music so smoothly. Collaborating with Anirudh is fantastic—it felt more like a jam session than just recording. He always imagines my voices in ways that I couldn’t. I loved every moment and learned a lot during the process.”

Fans also seemed happy with the romantic track, with one fan commenting on her Instagram, “reminds me of senior ntr & sridevi.” Another wrote, “Can't wait to see thangam.” One fan thought the song was ‘very, very cute’. Many even commented ‘junior Sridevi’ on Janhvi's Instagram after watching the song.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Telugu debut

Devara: Part 1 marks the debut of both Janhvi and Saif down south. Talking about working on the film, the actor told PTI that it makes her feel closer to her mom, the late Sridevi, to work in Telugu. She said, “Somehow it makes me feel closer to my mom, to be in that environment, as well as to hear and speak in that language. It just felt like it was the right time, I felt I was gravitating towards it. Mom has such a history with the families of NTR sir and Ram Charan sir, it's my honour that I'm able to work with both these extremely talented actors.”

About Devara: Part 1

Devara: Part 1 has high expectations pinned on it as it’s Jr NTR’s next film after SS Rajamouli’s RRR. The film’s promotional material hints at him playing a gangster of sorts in the film. It will be released in two parts, with the film being announced in 2021 and going into production in 2023. Recently, sources told Hindustan Times that Bobby Deol has also been roped in for the film, with him playing a more prominent role in the second part. The film is slated for release in September this year.