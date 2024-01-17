Shilpa Rao: Looking forward to meeting new versions of myself in 2024

From Chaleya, Kaavaalaa, Besharam Rang, Hum Aaye Hain to Sher Khul Gaye, Shilpa Rao explored different rhythms and sounds, turning 2023 into a hit musical year for herself. Now, the singer is excited to delve into newer arenas in 2024, saying she has many surprises packed for her fans in the new year. At the moment, Shilpa Rao is getting positive response for the song, Sher Khul Gaye

She is ending her year on a high note as well with her recent songs -- Sher Khul Gaye and Ishq Jaisa Kuch -- from upcoming film, Fighter, striking the right notes among the audiences.

“When it comes to Fighter, there is more to come. And there is something with Tanishk Bagchi, and something with Sachin-Jigar as well. I am looking forward to all this,” Rao tells us.

The 39-year-old continues, “I feel that with every song that I do, I meet a new version of myself. And I am grateful to every song that I have done this year, and all through my career, because I get to meet many newer versions of myself. I am very grateful to every song that came to me. In fact, I am pleasantly surprised that one person can have so many different versions. I appreciate and I am grateful to find that. I am looking forward to meeting more versions of myself in 2024”.

Here, the singer shares that her goal in the coming year is to use her music to bring “joy and smile to people’s life”. “I want to just keep doing that as long as I can and as long as I am able,” Rao admits.

Looking back at the year gone by, the Hardum Humdum hitmaker shares, “2023 was a year of so much love from the fans. That is the biggest highlight for me. I have always been someone who loves to be in the recording studio, creating new songs. And it has been the year of that”.

“I worked with new people, and did newer things. It was a great year with special moments which I will cherish. I am grateful for the love I have received throughout the year. Like one memory that I have is how Tere Hawale turned big this year, and how fans blew the thing up with a lot of love,” she says.