When was Melania last seen with Trump? White House absence raises eyebrows amid Natalie Harp row

Even as social media speculate about who the White House leak is, the position of Melania Trump is sparking a lot of buzz. The New York Times initially reported that Melania was unhappy with speculation about Trump and Natalie Harp's relationship. The Daily Beast then reported that a "power struggle" is underway between Melania Trump and Natalie Harp over the latter's reported closeness to the 79-year-old president.

Fanned by the Democrats, speculations around the relationship between Donald Trump and his personal secretary Natalie Harp have become the hottest gossip of Washington DC. Democrat Jon Ossoff's remarks kicked it off. The issue has now snowballed, with multiple reports citing White House sources and spinning tales around the POTUS, Harp, and the First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump .

Why might Melania Trump refuse to appear in public with Natalie Harp present?

Why might Melania Trump refuse to appear in public with Natalie Harp present?

And, the complicate matters further, there is growing speculation about Melania Trump not being seen at the White House for over a month. In fact, the last time the President and First Lady were spotted together was at the FIFA World Cup Final in New Jersey on July 19.

Social Media Erupts Over Melania's Absence The internet is not taking Melania Trump's absence lightly. There is growing speculation that Melania's absence is linked to Trump's alleged closeness to Natalie Harp.

The Daily Beast report has further complicated matters for the White House. The report claims that Melania has refused to be seen in public because of the closeness that Harp shares with Trump.

The report also highlights comments made by Donald Trump's biographer, Michael Wolff. Melania and Wolff are engaged in a high-profile legal battle over her comments about the First Lady's alleged involvement in Jeffrey Epstein's social circle. It has ignited speculations further.

“Melania Trump has not been seen in the last few months! She’s been out of the spotlight and not being seen with Donald Trump! She must be relieved right now!” wrote one user.

“Trump had an absolute meltdown when asked about his mistress Natalie Harp. Melania hasn’t been seen in public in 48 days," added one.

“If we get another impromptu Melania press conference out of this it will all be worth it,” joked one.

"When I saw Donald Trump showing off the White House's new granite driveway my first thought was: where's Melania?" said one.

Another user joked: “I'm getting ready for shit to go down between Natalie Harp and Melania, and I need something to wash down the popcorn.”

Also read: Kristen Holmes husband and kids: All on CNN reporter's family berated by Trump over Natalie Harp question, ‘Be Quiet’

What Michael Wolff Said “Melania, whose appearances with her husband were carefully negotiated and choreographed, would not show up if Harp was around,” Wolff wrote on her Substack newsletter, Howl. “Since Harp was always around, Melania never was—appearing with her husband only in the last week of the campaign.

“Other than at ceremonial occasions, or in a strictly official capacity, she has given up the role of wife,” Wolff said about Melania's absence. “Practically speaking, there is no room for her.”