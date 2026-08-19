Natalie Harp's letter to Trump sparks buzz: 5 things to know, ‘You are all that matters to me’

With a renewed emphasis on the connection between Harp, 35, and Trump, 80, following a public jab from Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff , the publication has revealed another message that the former cable news host sent to her superior.

The publication disclosed that following Trump's re-election in 2024, Natalie Harp was set to play a significant role in his new administration. It also revealed adoring letters the young aide penned to her superior, one of which stated, "You are all that matters to me."

Donald Trump's consistently present and "infatuated" blonde assistant has sent yet another eyebrow-raising letter to the president, reported the New York Times.

Amid rising concerns over the US President and Natalie's bond, some supporters of Trump's MAGAworld assert that it is commonplace for a senior aide to accompany Trump, even during weekends.

Trump took Harp along during his unusual escape attempt on Air Force One in Turkey earlier this summer, abandoning senior Cabinet officials and journalists as he fled in a catering truck due to a perceived threat from Iran. Additionally, there are letters and remarks from her estranged brother, Preston.

In June, during an interview with The Daily Mail, he described his sister's relationship with Trump as “very unhealthy.”

On CNN on Tuesday, he elaborated further, revealing additional embarrassing details. He expressed his belief that she does not possess "a physical attraction" to Trump ("Let's get real," he argued) but acknowledged that she is undoubtedly "infatuated."

"Trump's best friends are people who are his fan club," he stated. "That's probably why he likes her. And, like, she's good-looking. She's got a good personality... She thinks that he saved her life, so, like, somebody living with that kind of gratitude, that must feel pretty good."