Natalie Harp's letter to Trump sparks buzz: 5 things to know, ‘You are all that matters to me’
Natalie Harp, Donald Trump's assistant, has written letters to him, highlighting her admiration for him.
Donald Trump's consistently present and "infatuated" blonde assistant has sent yet another eyebrow-raising letter to the president, reported the New York Times.
The publication disclosed that following Trump's re-election in 2024, Natalie Harp was set to play a significant role in his new administration. It also revealed adoring letters the young aide penned to her superior, one of which stated, "You are all that matters to me."
With a renewed emphasis on the connection between Harp, 35, and Trump, 80, following a public jab from Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff, the publication has revealed another message that the former cable news host sent to her superior.
Also Read: Kristen Holmes husband and kids: All on CNN reporter's family berated by Trump over Natalie Harp question, ‘Be Quiet’
What we know about Natalie Harp's letters to Trump
- In the letters, Harp, who holds the official title of executive assistant to the President, issued apology for trailing behind the Trump's golf cart while he was playing in Scotland.
- The Times disclosed that its reporters had viewed videos, indicating that Harp was "sprinting great distances" in her effort to ensure he was informed of favorable news stories regarding him.
- "I also am sorry if I was an embarrassment walking the course in Scotland," she wrote.
- “I want things to always be right between us. I also know I've been distracted all week (forgetting to eat throughout the days, and even forgetting to sleep, and only catching a couple hours at a time).”
- She concluded the letter, saying: “With all my heart, Natalie.”
Trump aide Natalie Harp in spotlight
Deep Dive
Amid rising concerns over the US President and Natalie's bond, some supporters of Trump's MAGAworld assert that it is commonplace for a senior aide to accompany Trump, even during weekends.
Trump took Harp along during his unusual escape attempt on Air Force One in Turkey earlier this summer, abandoning senior Cabinet officials and journalists as he fled in a catering truck due to a perceived threat from Iran. Additionally, there are letters and remarks from her estranged brother, Preston.
In June, during an interview with The Daily Mail, he described his sister's relationship with Trump as “very unhealthy.”
On CNN on Tuesday, he elaborated further, revealing additional embarrassing details. He expressed his belief that she does not possess "a physical attraction" to Trump ("Let's get real," he argued) but acknowledged that she is undoubtedly "infatuated."
"Trump's best friends are people who are his fan club," he stated. "That's probably why he likes her. And, like, she's good-looking. She's got a good personality... She thinks that he saved her life, so, like, somebody living with that kind of gratitude, that must feel pretty good."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More