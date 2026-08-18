Kristen Holmes husband and kids: All on CNN reporter's family berated by Trump over Natalie Harp question, ‘Be Quiet’

The Rapid Response 47 account on X criticized Holmes for referencing Ossoff's remark, which provided ammunition for liberal critics who were promoting baseless allegations of an inappropriate relationship between Trump and Harp.

During a question-and-answer session in the Oval Office, CNN's Holmes inquired about Trump's reaction to comments made by Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., who claimed that Trump preferred to "build a ballroom and travel with [White House aide]" Natalie [Harp]" rather than fulfill his presidential duties. In response, Trump referred to Ossoff as "Pee-wee Herman."

What was the context of Senator Jon Ossoff's remarks regarding Trump and Natalie Harp?

What was the context of Senator Jon Ossoff's remarks regarding Trump and Natalie Harp?

What led to the exchange between Kristen Holmes and Donald Trump during the Oval Office event?

What led to the exchange between Kristen Holmes and Donald Trump during the Oval Office event?

"[Holmes] is a disgraceful, humiliating embarrassment to her alleged profession," the White House-run account stated on X. "@POTUS hosts a hero lifeguard in the Oval Office and she uses it as an opportunity to take a cheap shot about one of President Trump's staffers. These scumbags are the lowest of the low."

"Someday, your children will come across your disgusting and inhumane question. They will be sickened and embarrassed to have a parent be so callous and vindictive. It’s quite troubling," the White House said, targeting Holmes.

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CNN defends Kristen Holmes Following White House attack, CNN issued a statement defending its reporter. "Kristen Holmes is one of the most respected and accomplished journalists covering the White House," CNN said. "This afternoon, she did her job and asked the President of the United States a tough, relevant, and newsworthy question on behalf of the American people."

"Public officials are free to challenge reporting they disagree with, but personal attacks on journalists for asking questions are beneath the office and inconsistent with the principles of a free press. We stand firmly behind Kristen and reject these attacks in the strongest possible terms," the network added.

Trump and Kristen Holmes's brutal exchange Trump convened a meeting in the Oval Office with Ryder Williams, the courageous 16-year-old lifeguard who gained fame last month for saving 10-year-old Nathaniel Rai, who was also present at the White House. During a separate interaction, Trump criticized Holmes as she attempted to pose another question, repeatedly admonishing her with the words, "Quiet!"

"You’re very disrespectful in front of this young man. Don’t you find her disrespectful? He understands," Trump smirked to the 10-year-old sitting next to him. "Who are you with?"

"I'm with CNN," Holmes responded.

Meanwhile, several people on social media are showing interest in learning about Kristen Holmes' family and personal life.

Kristen Holmes husband: Inside their marriage Kristen Elizabeth Romano Holmes and Noah William Gray exchanged vows on September 7, 2019, in Nantucket, Massachusetts. Rabbi Jonathan Fisch presided over the ceremony held at a privately rented residence for the event.

At that time, they both were employed at CNN's Washington bureau, which is a cable news network. She served as an on-air correspondent, while he held the position of a White House and political producer, tasked with covering the 2020 presidential campaign, according to NY Times.

Holmes completed her undergraduate studies at Northwestern University and earned a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University. Between 2009 and 2011, she served as a corps member for Teach for America in Chicago, where she taught third and fifth grades at the Chicago International Charter School Longwood.

Gray obtained his degree from American University and is additionally a volunteer emergency medical technician with the Bethesda Chevy Chase Rescue Squad.

Kristen Holmes and Noah William Gray kids The couple first connected in 2015 via telephone, at which time she was a newly appointed on-air producer at the White House and he was a booking producer based in Atlanta. During an incident involving an unauthorized drone over the White House, he reached out to her to report breaking news live. Subsequently, he sent her an email proposing a coffee meeting; however, their schedules did not align. It was not until a year later that they finally met face-to-face while both were covering the Trump campaign, as per NY Times.

The couple share two kids together - a son named Eliot Gray in 2021 and a daughter named Eleanor Ricky Gray in 2025.

Eleanor Ricky derives her name from Kristen's maternal grandmother, Eleanor Romano, as well as from Noah's father, Ricky.

"Our son Eliot, 3, is already in love with his new baby sister and can't wait to take care of her," Holmes shared in a social media post. "Eliot meeting Eleanor was one of the sweetest encounters my husband and I have ever witnessed. He wanted to cover her in kisses and make sure she has everything she needed."