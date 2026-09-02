Why did two jurors wear pink at Lindsay Clancy trial? Details as jury remains deadlocked on verdict

The pink outfits worn in court by two Lindsay Clancy jurors caught attention on Monday as the jury in Plymouth, Massachusetts, reached a crucial point in deliberations. Lindsay Clancy reacts to the jury saying they cannot reach a verdict, during her murder trial in Plymouth, Massachusetts, U.S., September 1, 2026. Greg Derr/Pool via REUTERS (via REUTERS)

On Tuesday, the jury told judge William Francis Sullivan judge it could not reach a unanimous verdict. They were asked to deliberate again, with all eyes on whether they manage to reach a consensus.

Why two jurors wore pink Meanwhile, multiple reports say that 2 jurors were seen wearing pink on Monday in the court, "There were jurors that were wearing pink, some of them looked like they were dressed nicer then they typically do, one had haircut. These jurors might be close to the finish line and might be preparing for the press interviews," said Neama Rahmani, former federal prosecutor, on LIVE Now from Fox.

The US Sun also reported that it was in Plymouth Superior Court on Monday and saw two members of the jury wearing the exact color associated with Clancy's supporters and their calls for her innocence.

One woman with gray hair was seen wearing a pale pink shirt, while another was in a hot pink blazer, as per The US Sun

Clancy's attorney, Kevin Reddington, smiled when asked about it at the end of proceedings, telling reporters, “a lot of people enjoy wearing pink.”

Also read: Why are people supporting Lindsay Clancy? How trial sparked unusual wave of public sympathy: 'She's in her own hell'

What happened today at the court? On the fourth day of deliberations, the jury told the judge Tuesday morning that it was "unable to come to a unanimous decision," as per NBC.

Judge William Sullivan asked the jurors to keep deliberating. "I know that this was a long trial," he said. “I know there were over 80 witnesses, over 300 exhibits. But because of that, I'm going to ask you to go back out, keeping in mind all the instructions that I gave you. To go out and to continue your deliberations at this time,” he said, as per NBC.

Under Massachusetts law, the judge can send the jury back to deliberate, but not more than twice, unless the jury agrees to it. If jurors still cannot agree, the judge can declare a mistrial.

Also read: Lindsay Clancy 'has no remorse': Viral murder trial courtroom video sparks fury; 'Pure evil'

Support for Lindsay Clancy Supporters of Clancy, often dressed in pink, have gathered outside the Plymouth, Massachusetts courthouse and sat in the gallery throughout the trial, as per NBC.

Many people have shared their own experiences with postpartum struggles online, with some posting, "I am Lindsay Clancy." Others have shared photos of hard times with the words “same, Lindsay."

"No matter what we say, nothing useful happens. Many of us lie, fearful of having our kids taken. Those of us who tell the truth are usually met with some combination of stigma, dismissal, and blame- rarely any meaningful support," Zawn Villines wrote on Substack.

"This Lindsay Clancy trial has hit me so viscerally, and it's so close to home," Liz Cadeaux said in a tearful TikTok video where she urged other moms having a hard time to seek help, as per CBC News.