Who is Brandee Mulligan? TikTok mom who launched GoFundMe for Lindsay Clancy's parents, 'Let's leave this family alone'

"We are sending it through GoFundMe right now," Mulligan says with enthusiasm while traveling in a vehicle, as per CT Insider. "Let's leave this family alone. Let's just build them up and surround them with love."

The campaign is launched by TikTik mom Brandee Mulligan, who captured her own elated response after obtaining approval to initiate a fundraiser for the parents of Clancy, the Duxbury mom accused of murdering her three children.

A GoFundMe fundraiser launched for the parents of Lindsay Clancy has raised $891,952 so far. The Musgrove Family Fund seeks support of $2million for the Wallingford couple.

How much money has been raised so far for the Musgrove family's GoFundMe campaign?

How much money has been raised so far for the Musgrove family's GoFundMe campaign?

What is the purpose of the GoFundMe campaign launched for Lindsay Clancy's parents?

What is the purpose of the GoFundMe campaign launched for Lindsay Clancy's parents?

A representative from GoFundMe verified that Mike Musgrove authorized the fundraiser, which had accumulated approximately $830,000 by Monday afternoon. According to Mulligan's statement on the GoFundMe page, the funds are intended to assist the couple in rebuilding "the financial stability they have sacrificed over these past three years."

Also Read: Who purchased Lindsay Clancy's former home? New owner raised objection against jury visit to Duxbury property

Musgroves attends court hearings amid Lindsay Clancy trial The Musgroves have consistently attended all court appearances of their daughter since she was charged in January 2023 with the murders of Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, who was 8 months old, at the Clancy residence in Duxbury, Massachusetts.

According to police reports, she strangled the children using exercise bands while her then-husband, Patrick Clancy, was away retrieving dinner and medication on the evening of January 24, 2023. Following this, Clancy inflicted wounds on her wrists and neck before jumping from the couple's second-story bedroom window. As a result of the fall, she is now paralyzed and relies on a wheelchair for mobility.

The former labor and delivery nurse has stated that she was undergoing postpartum psychosis at the moment of the tragic events. Her lawyer, Kevin Reddington, has further argued that Clancy was not properly medicated, which led to her worsening mental health. In contrast, prosecutors argue that Clancy is criminally liable for the deaths of her children.

Brandee Mulligan and Musgroves: Do they have any ties? Mulligan seemingly has no connection to the Musgrove or Clancy families. She has supported the fundraiser through various social media posts as the total amount raised exceeded half a million dollars.

"You guys, you raised $400,000 in 24 hours," Mulligan stated in a TikTok post, CT Insider reported. "Do you know how insane that is? Do you know how life-changing that is?"

Mulligan, who is the mother of three kids, has uploaded other TikTok videos conveying her sympathy for Lindsay Clancy, yet the GoFundMe she detailed in the narrative is centered on the Musgroves.

"Paula is retired. Mike is a photographer," the campaign post reads. "They have spent years absorbing the travel, lodging and living costs required to remain close to their daughter, drawing down savings they spent a lifetime building. They have not walked away from their daughter and they have never been unclear about why: they love her."