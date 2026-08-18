Who is Brandee Mulligan? TikTok mom who launched GoFundMe for Lindsay Clancy's parents, 'Let's leave this family alone'
Lindsay Clancy's parents have received significant support through a GoFundMe fundraiser launched by TikToker Brandee Mulligan.
A GoFundMe fundraiser launched for the parents of Lindsay Clancy has raised $891,952 so far. The Musgrove Family Fund seeks support of $2million for the Wallingford couple.
The campaign is launched by TikTik mom Brandee Mulligan, who captured her own elated response after obtaining approval to initiate a fundraiser for the parents of Clancy, the Duxbury mom accused of murdering her three children.
"We are sending it through GoFundMe right now," Mulligan says with enthusiasm while traveling in a vehicle, as per CT Insider. "Let's leave this family alone. Let's just build them up and surround them with love."
Deep Dive
A representative from GoFundMe verified that Mike Musgrove authorized the fundraiser, which had accumulated approximately $830,000 by Monday afternoon. According to Mulligan's statement on the GoFundMe page, the funds are intended to assist the couple in rebuilding "the financial stability they have sacrificed over these past three years."
Also Read: Who purchased Lindsay Clancy's former home? New owner raised objection against jury visit to Duxbury property
Musgroves attends court hearings amid Lindsay Clancy trial
The Musgroves have consistently attended all court appearances of their daughter since she was charged in January 2023 with the murders of Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, who was 8 months old, at the Clancy residence in Duxbury, Massachusetts.
According to police reports, she strangled the children using exercise bands while her then-husband, Patrick Clancy, was away retrieving dinner and medication on the evening of January 24, 2023. Following this, Clancy inflicted wounds on her wrists and neck before jumping from the couple's second-story bedroom window. As a result of the fall, she is now paralyzed and relies on a wheelchair for mobility.
The former labor and delivery nurse has stated that she was undergoing postpartum psychosis at the moment of the tragic events. Her lawyer, Kevin Reddington, has further argued that Clancy was not properly medicated, which led to her worsening mental health. In contrast, prosecutors argue that Clancy is criminally liable for the deaths of her children.
Brandee Mulligan and Musgroves: Do they have any ties?
Mulligan seemingly has no connection to the Musgrove or Clancy families. She has supported the fundraiser through various social media posts as the total amount raised exceeded half a million dollars.
"You guys, you raised $400,000 in 24 hours," Mulligan stated in a TikTok post, CT Insider reported. "Do you know how insane that is? Do you know how life-changing that is?"
Mulligan, who is the mother of three kids, has uploaded other TikTok videos conveying her sympathy for Lindsay Clancy, yet the GoFundMe she detailed in the narrative is centered on the Musgroves.
"Paula is retired. Mike is a photographer," the campaign post reads. "They have spent years absorbing the travel, lodging and living costs required to remain close to their daughter, drawing down savings they spent a lifetime building. They have not walked away from their daughter and they have never been unclear about why: they love her."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More