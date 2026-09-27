Nor’easter turns dangerous across US Northeast as winds hit 70 mph, flights cancelled, flooding spreads - watch video

The storm intensified along the northern Mid-Atlantic and southern New England, bringing strong winds, heavy rain and coastal flooding, according to the National Weather Service. Authorities warned of dangerous conditions, road closures and the possibility of further power outages.

An unusually powerful Nor’easter turned dangerous across the northeastern United States on Sunday, with wind gusts reaching 70 mph, heavy rain triggering flooding concerns and hundreds of flights cancelled as New York , Boston and Philadelphia faced severe weather.

How is the Nor'easter expected to impact coastal areas?

How is the Nor'easter expected to impact coastal areas?

Why are flights being canceled due to the Nor'easter in the Northeast?

Why are flights being canceled due to the Nor'easter in the Northeast?

What are the expected rainfall amounts from the Nor'easter in the Northeast?

What are the expected rainfall amounts from the Nor'easter in the Northeast?

The National Weather Service said the storm was expected to move toward New Jersey and Long Island, bringing the full force of the Nor’easter to the region.

The storm brought wind gusts of up to 70 mph (113 kmph) along the New England coast, while parts of the region faced prolonged heavy rainfall.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul warned residents about the conditions along coastal areas of New York City and Long Island.

“Conditions are extremely dangerous,” Hochul said during a briefing, urging people to stay away from the water.

Up to six inches (15 centimetres) of rain was expected on Long Island over the next few days. Hochul also said some areas could see waves as high as 20 feet (six metres).

Flooding spreads as power outages mount Major coastal flooding was expected along the Mid-Atlantic Coast over several high-tide cycles, the National Weather Service said. The timing coincided with a full moon, adding to the coastal flooding threat.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani warned residents about strong wind gusts and the possibility of downed power lines, advising people not to travel unless necessary.

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Nearly 80,000 customers across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Pennsylvania were without power as of 1:30 am Sunday, according to poweroutage.com, as cited by AFP.

The storm has also been linked to at least one death. In Brooklyn, a 56-year-old man was killed after winds toppled a tree that struck him, US media reported.

Hundreds of flights cancelled The severe weather caused major disruption at airports across the Northeast.

According to FlightAware data cited by AFP, 171 flights to and from Boston Logan International Airport had been cancelled on Sunday, while delays were also reported across the region.

Airlines including JetBlue, United and American issued travel alerts allowing passengers to change eligible flights without paying additional fees.

New York and Boston face more rain About five inches of rain was forecast for parts of Massachusetts, including Boston, an amount equivalent to more than a month's rainfall.

The United Nations also urged media organizations covering the General Assembly in New York to remove broadcasting equipment from outside its headquarters because of the strong winds.

Nor’easters can occur throughout the year but are more common between autumn and early spring. They are typically accompanied by heavy rain or snowfall, strong winds and coastal flooding.

The latest storm comes after other major weather systems disrupted travel and left thousands of homes and businesses without power across the US Northeast earlier this year.