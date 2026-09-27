Nor’easter turns dangerous across US Northeast as winds hit 70 mph, flights cancelled, flooding spreads - watch video
A powerful Nor’easter hits the Northeast, creating hazardous conditions with wind gusts up to 70 mph and heavy rainfall.
An unusually powerful Nor’easter turned dangerous across the northeastern United States on Sunday, with wind gusts reaching 70 mph, heavy rain triggering flooding concerns and hundreds of flights cancelled as New York, Boston and Philadelphia faced severe weather.
The storm intensified along the northern Mid-Atlantic and southern New England, bringing strong winds, heavy rain and coastal flooding, according to the National Weather Service. Authorities warned of dangerous conditions, road closures and the possibility of further power outages.
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70-mph winds batter Northeast
Deep Dive
The storm brought wind gusts of up to 70 mph (113 kmph) along the New England coast, while parts of the region faced prolonged heavy rainfall.
The National Weather Service said the storm was expected to move toward New Jersey and Long Island, bringing the full force of the Nor’easter to the region.
New York Governor Kathy Hochul warned residents about the conditions along coastal areas of New York City and Long Island.
“Conditions are extremely dangerous,” Hochul said during a briefing, urging people to stay away from the water.
Up to six inches (15 centimetres) of rain was expected on Long Island over the next few days. Hochul also said some areas could see waves as high as 20 feet (six metres).
Flooding spreads as power outages mount
Major coastal flooding was expected along the Mid-Atlantic Coast over several high-tide cycles, the National Weather Service said. The timing coincided with a full moon, adding to the coastal flooding threat.
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani warned residents about strong wind gusts and the possibility of downed power lines, advising people not to travel unless necessary.
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Nearly 80,000 customers across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Pennsylvania were without power as of 1:30 am Sunday, according to poweroutage.com, as cited by AFP.
The storm has also been linked to at least one death. In Brooklyn, a 56-year-old man was killed after winds toppled a tree that struck him, US media reported.
Hundreds of flights cancelled
The severe weather caused major disruption at airports across the Northeast.
According to FlightAware data cited by AFP, 171 flights to and from Boston Logan International Airport had been cancelled on Sunday, while delays were also reported across the region.
Airlines including JetBlue, United and American issued travel alerts allowing passengers to change eligible flights without paying additional fees.
New York and Boston face more rain
About five inches of rain was forecast for parts of Massachusetts, including Boston, an amount equivalent to more than a month's rainfall.
The United Nations also urged media organizations covering the General Assembly in New York to remove broadcasting equipment from outside its headquarters because of the strong winds.
Nor’easters can occur throughout the year but are more common between autumn and early spring. They are typically accompanied by heavy rain or snowfall, strong winds and coastal flooding.
The latest storm comes after other major weather systems disrupted travel and left thousands of homes and businesses without power across the US Northeast earlier this year.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAsmi
Asmi is a Senior Content Producer primarily covering stories related to NRIs, immigration, visas, citizenship and global mobility. She closely follows developments that affect Indians living, working and studying abroad, with a particular focus on translating complex policies and international developments into clear, accessible stories for readers. As part of the US Desk, Asmi also reports on a wide range of political, economic and social developments in the United States, exploring their relevance to Indian and global audiences. Her work spans breaking news, features, trends and explanatory stories, with an emphasis on accuracy, timely reporting and audience-focused storytelling. Asmi likes finding the human angle behind major developments and bringing context to stories that can often feel complicated or distant. She is especially interested in stories around immigration, life abroad, careers, education and the experiences of the Indian diaspora, while also exploring a wide range of topics that spark curiosity and conversation. Outside the newsroom, Asmi is an avid reader and loves travelling, discovering new places, experiencing different cultures and collecting stories along the way.Read More