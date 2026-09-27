President Trump says America has ‘best financial numbers ever’ as he renews criticism on ‘fake news’ media

US President Donald Trump has claimed that America is recording its ‘best financial numbers ever’, accusing the news media of refusing to report what he described as strong financial results. President Donald Trump says media won’t report America’s ‘best financial numbers ever’. (AP Photo) The President made the claim in a post on Truth Social, writing: “We have the BEST FINANCIAL NUMBERS EVER, and the FAKE NEWS MEDIA refuses to report them!!!” He did not specify which indicators he was referring to.

The claim comes as Trump’s long-running confrontation with major US news organizations has escalated sharply, with CNN, MS NOW and Politico recently caught up in a dispute over White House access. Also read: H-1B visa program could look ‘very different in 365 days’, Trump administration warns as fraud crackdown expands Trump says he wants ‘real news, not fake news’ A reporter questioned Trump about whether he wanted outlets that support him to be part of the press pool, the president rejected the suggestion. “No, no, no. I want real news, not fake news,” Trump said. He then said he supports “an open, free press” but criticized what he called the “fake press”, specifically targeting CNN and MS NOW. “What I don't like is fake news. And they're fake news. 100%,” Trump said, before arguing that he doubted the outlets had produced “one good story” about him in two years.