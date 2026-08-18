Is Lindsay Clancy's Duxbury home buyer a prosecutor? All we know about Michael Phippen
Lindsay Clancy trial: The Duxbury residence connected to the Clancy case was sold for $675,000 to ex-DA Michael Phippen.
Just a year following the heartbreaking revelation of Lindsay Clancy's children found dead in their home, the property has been purchased by a new owner.
Many supporters of the Clancy case, as well as true crime aficionados, have posted videos on Instagram about the new owner of the residence at 47 Summer St. in Duxbury, Massachusetts — former Plymouth County Assistant District Attorney Michael Phippen, as per CT Insider.
Who is Michael Phippen?
Phippen held the position of assistant district attorney in Plymouth County, Massachusetts, where the Clancy children lost their lives, from 2016 to 2018, as per his LinkedIn profile.
Deep Dive
In January 2024, he acquired the Duxbury residence of the Clancy family for $675,000, based on property records. This transaction occurred one year after Patrick Clancy, Lindsay Clancy's ex-husband, went out to buy dinner on January 24, 2023, only to return and discover his former wife injured from a suicide attempt and their children unresponsive in the basement of the house.
Also Read: Lindsay Clancy’s parents GoFundMe: How much money has been raised? All on The Musgrove Family campaign amid trial
While several Instagram users conjectured that Phippen acquired the residence during the time the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office was engaged with the Clancy case, it is important to note that Phippen had ceased to serve as an assistant district attorney in Plymouth County after 2018.
Phippen currently manages the criminal defense department of Stark and Lattuca while also operating his own criminal defense practice.
Did Michael Phippen raise objection against jury visit?
During a pretrial hearing in June, Phippen raised an objection against permitting a jury to visit the Duxbury property. His attorney, Peter Maguire, contended that such a viewing would be "massively disruptive" to Phippen's partner, pets, and neighbors, CT Insider reported.
Judge William Sullivan dismissed the objection and issued a court order that restricted visitors to jurors, attorneys, the judge, and any essential court personnel, as reported by The Patriot Ledger.
The jurors were permitted to examine the exterior of the residence, along with the rooms on the first and second floors, as well as the basement where the homicides occurred.
During his opening statement on July 27, Lindsay Clancy's attorney, Kevin Reddington, said that the Summer Street residence "doesn't look at all what it looked like when Lindsay and Patrick were living there with their three kids."
According to property records, Lindsay and Patrick Clancy acquired the Duxbury property in 2018 for $500,000.
Lindsay Clancy pleaded not guilty
Clancy has entered a plea of not guilty to the murder charges concerning the deaths of Callan, Dawson, and Cora Clancy. Their father discovered the children in the basement of their home located in coastal Duxbury, south of Boston. Meanwhile, their mother was found lying in the yard after having jumped from a second-story window, and she is currently paralyzed from the waist down.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More