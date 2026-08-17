Who is Allison Ozga? Lindsay Clancy's sister testifies about her mental health struggles, ‘She was really not…’
Allison Ozga testified that her sister, Lindsay Clancy, confided in her about mental health struggles in Dec 2022, stating she felt 'in a really tough spot.'
Allison Ozga, who is Lindsay Clancy's sister, testified that the defendant revealed to her in December 2022 that she was facing mental health challenges, expressing that she was "in a really tough spot."
“Based on communication with Lindsay -- and I started communicating with Pat directly at that time -- she was reporting her mood was worsening, as she described it as depression,” Ogza stated.
“She was having more suicidal thoughts, insomnia continued to be an issue, and she was really not feeling like herself,” she continued.
Recalling her interactions with Clancy in late December, she mentioned, “I believe she told me she had suicidal ideation everyday for a month toward."
Also Read: Who is Ian Whiffin? Another witness testifies at Lindsay Clancy trial, shocking iPhone note revealed - ‘My life turned…’
Deep Dive
Ozga talks about changes in Clancy's mood
Ozga observed a shift in Clancy's demeanor in the months leading up to the murders.
For example, on Thanksgiving 2022, Clancy, “did not look good, she didn't seem very energized. It definitely seemed off for how I'd seen her in the past.”
At the start of December, Ozga inquired of Clancy "if she was safe," to which Clancy replied affirmatively at that time.
Ozga, who works as a social worker, posed the question because, "I had this gut feeling that something was off and that she was really struggling."
During cross-examination, Ozga -- who is mandated by her profession to report any potential risks to people or others -- stated that in January 2023, she never sensed the necessity to report that Clancy might pose a danger to herself or her children.
Lindsay Clancy trial
Calncy, a former labor and delivery nurse, 36, is accused of strangling her three young children using exercise bands in the basement of her family's residence in Duxbury, Massachusetts, in January 2023.
Clancy faces three counts of first-degree murder and could be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole if found guilty.
The defense contends that she should not be held criminally responsible for the deaths of her daughter Cora, 5, and her sons Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8 months, as she was experiencing undiagnosed postpartum psychosis and bipolar disorder, which were worsened by a hazardous combination of 13 potent psychiatric medications.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More