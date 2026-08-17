Who is Ian Whiffin? Another witness testifies at Lindsay Clancy trial, shocking iPhone note revealed - ‘My life turned…’

The jury was presented with specific data extracted from Lindsay Clancy's cellphone, which included her heart rates on the day she took the lives of her children, as well as the number of flights of stairs she ascended.

Whiffin was requested to examine the Apple Health data retrieved from Clancy's iPhone 13.

Lindsay Clancy trial: The first witness presented on Monday morning was Ian Whiffin, a manager at the digital forensic firm Cellebrite.

How did Lindsay Clancy's family interpret her mental health struggles leading up to the trial?

How did Lindsay Clancy's family interpret her mental health struggles leading up to the trial?

What data was retrieved from Lindsay Clancy's iPhone during the trial?

What data was retrieved from Lindsay Clancy's iPhone during the trial?

Ian Whiffin said that on January 24, 2023—the day she strangled her three children— her heart rate fluctuated between 50 and 122 beats per minute, as per NY Post.

Whiffin further informed the jury that the last recorded instance of Clancy climbing stairs was at 5:33 p.m., followed by another record at 5:38 p.m. He said that she had climbed two flights of stairs within that five-minute timeframe.

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Clancy received a phone call from her former husband, Patrick Clancy, shortly after 5:33 p.m., but she did not answer. She returned the call at 5:34 p.m., and the conversation lasted for 14 seconds, as testified by Whiffin.

Patrick arrived home just after 6 p.m. to discover that Clancy had attempted suicide by jumping from her second-story bedroom window after allegedly killing the children with workout bands in their basement, faccording to his testimony.

‘My life turned to crap’: Lindsay Clancy Lindsay Clancy previously composed a note on her iPhone notes application, expressing that she once experienced happiness but then stated, "my life turned to crap."

"I was the healthiest, happiest mom. I worked out every morning, mediated, took care of myself and basically my life turned to crap," the note said.

Clancy's attorney, Kevin Reddington, presented the note to the jury while Ian Whiffin was providing testimony regarding his examination of Clancy's iPhone.

Lindsay Clancy trial: Prosecutors rest murder case against Massachusetts mom Prosecutors concluded their case against Lindsay Clancy after presenting their final witness on Monday morning.

Over the course of the 14-day trial, which commenced on July 27, more than 70 witnesses have been summoned.

Judge William Sullivan excused the jury to discuss certain matters with the attorneys, indicating that he would return them to the courtroom afterward.