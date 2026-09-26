Did Caleb Flynn's mistress visit his wife Ashley Flynn’s parents after murder? All we know about Todd and Jill Smith

Caleb maintains that an unknown assailant entered the home and killed Ashley. Both Caleb and Botner served as worship leaders at the Christian Life Center, where Ashley's parents had maintained membership for many years, as confirmed by the church's pastor during testimony on Friday, September 25.

Alleigha Botner, 24, who maintained a romantic involvement with Caleb spanning nearly two years, provided testimony this week as he faces trial for Ashley's murder at their residence in Tipp City, Ohio , on February 16.

The woman involved in an extramarital relationship with Caleb Flynn visited the parents of his deceased wife Ashley Flynn the morning following Ashley's death—while simultaneously harboring doubts regarding the circumstances, according to her testimony.

What derogatory language did Caleb Flynn and his mistress use to refer to Ashley Flynn in their messages?

What derogatory language did Caleb Flynn and his mistress use to refer to Ashley Flynn in their messages?

How did Caleb Flynn's daughters react to discovering their father's infidelity following their mother's murder?

How did Caleb Flynn's daughters react to discovering their father's infidelity following their mother's murder?

What suspicions did Alleigha Botner have about Caleb Flynn's involvement in Ashley Flynn's murder after her death?

What suspicions did Alleigha Botner have about Caleb Flynn's involvement in Ashley Flynn's murder after her death?

During her testimony this week, Botner presented text message exchanges with Caleb that revealed they both had independently expressed a desire for Ashley's death and used derogatory language to describe her.

Also Read: Caleb Flynn daughters asked heartbreaking question when they learned about affair after mom's death: ‘Why did Daddy…’

Shortly before Ashley's death, Botner and Caleb exchanged messages in which Caleb purportedly informed her that he had made the decision to end his relationship with Ashley and was "selecting" her instead, as documented in court proceedings.

When Botner learned of the killing on the morning of February 16, she testified that she was “suspicious” regarding Caleb's involvement.

“What is going on right now? Were you behind this?” she recalled asking him via text.

“What is going on?” she interrogated. “Is this real?”

Alleigha Botner visited Ashley Flynn's parents Botner later joined fellow church members in visiting Ashley's parents, Todd and Jill Smith, to offer them support.

In the court, Jill Smith, Ashley's mother, described having an excellent relationship with her daughter.

According to Smith, their last meeting occurred on February 13, when the family shared a meal together. The subsequent evening, Ashley organized a "Galentine's" event for her daughters, which included skincare treatments, nail painting, and preparing festive cuisine.

Todd Smith, Ashley's father, told the court that he received a phone call from his wife informing him of his daughter's death while he was traveling to a ski trip in Canada.

Alleigha Botner testifies During her testimony, Botner explained that she started asking questions like, “how did this happen? Do you not have cameras in your house?”

“I was just very suspicious,” she told the judges.

Testimony presented during the trial disclosed that Ashley's death occurred following an extended period of mounting conflict between Caleb and Alleigha, with she insisting him to end his relationship with Ashley.

Caleb, who previously competed as a contestant on American Idol during its twelfth season, has entered a not guilty plea to allegations encompassing murder, aggravated murder, felonious assault, evidence tampering, and witness intimidation.