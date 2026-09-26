Did Caleb Flynn's mistress visit his wife Ashley Flynn’s parents after murder? All we know about Todd and Jill Smith
Alleigha Botner, involved with Caleb Flynn, testified about visiting the parents of his deceased wife, Ashley, doubting the circumstances of her death.
The woman involved in an extramarital relationship with Caleb Flynn visited the parents of his deceased wife Ashley Flynn the morning following Ashley's death—while simultaneously harboring doubts regarding the circumstances, according to her testimony.
Alleigha Botner, 24, who maintained a romantic involvement with Caleb spanning nearly two years, provided testimony this week as he faces trial for Ashley's murder at their residence in Tipp City, Ohio, on February 16.
Alleigha Botner testifies amidst doubts on Ashley Flynn's death circumstances
Caleb maintains that an unknown assailant entered the home and killed Ashley. Both Caleb and Botner served as worship leaders at the Christian Life Center, where Ashley's parents had maintained membership for many years, as confirmed by the church's pastor during testimony on Friday, September 25.
Deep Dive
During her testimony this week, Botner presented text message exchanges with Caleb that revealed they both had independently expressed a desire for Ashley's death and used derogatory language to describe her.
Also Read: Caleb Flynn daughters asked heartbreaking question when they learned about affair after mom's death: ‘Why did Daddy…’
Shortly before Ashley's death, Botner and Caleb exchanged messages in which Caleb purportedly informed her that he had made the decision to end his relationship with Ashley and was "selecting" her instead, as documented in court proceedings.
When Botner learned of the killing on the morning of February 16, she testified that she was “suspicious” regarding Caleb's involvement.
“What is going on right now? Were you behind this?” she recalled asking him via text.
“What is going on?” she interrogated. “Is this real?”
Alleigha Botner visited Ashley Flynn's parents
Botner later joined fellow church members in visiting Ashley's parents, Todd and Jill Smith, to offer them support.
In the court, Jill Smith, Ashley's mother, described having an excellent relationship with her daughter.
According to Smith, their last meeting occurred on February 13, when the family shared a meal together. The subsequent evening, Ashley organized a "Galentine's" event for her daughters, which included skincare treatments, nail painting, and preparing festive cuisine.
Todd Smith, Ashley's father, told the court that he received a phone call from his wife informing him of his daughter's death while he was traveling to a ski trip in Canada.
Alleigha Botner testifies
During her testimony, Botner explained that she started asking questions like, “how did this happen? Do you not have cameras in your house?”
“I was just very suspicious,” she told the judges.
Testimony presented during the trial disclosed that Ashley's death occurred following an extended period of mounting conflict between Caleb and Alleigha, with she insisting him to end his relationship with Ashley.
Caleb, who previously competed as a contestant on American Idol during its twelfth season, has entered a not guilty plea to allegations encompassing murder, aggravated murder, felonious assault, evidence tampering, and witness intimidation.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More