Caleb Flynn American Idol video viral after wife, Ashley's murder; 'love her more than anything'

Authorities say Flynn called 911 around 2:30 am local time, claiming an intruder had broken into the house and shot his wife. “Oh my god, somebody broke into my home… My wife, she’s got two shots to her head,” he told the dispatcher, according to audio cited in media reports.

Flynn, 39, was arrested Feb 19 and charged with multiple felonies in the death of his wife, Ashley Flynn, 37, at their Ohio home, according to reports cited by the New York Post. Investigators allege he fatally shot her while their two daughters slept in nearby rooms and then staged the scene to resemble a home invasion.

A video of former American Idol contestant Caleb Flynn speaking lovingly about his wife has surfaced online following his arrest in connection with her death, intensifying debate surrounding the case.

Responding officers initially observed signs suggesting a break-in and launched a search using drones and K-9 units. Dispatch logs reportedly referenced an open garage door and a possible intruder still inside.

However, investigators later concluded they had been misled by what court documents described as the “staging of the crime scene.” Ashley Flynn, a teacher and volleyball coach, was found shot in her bedroom.

Authorities determined only Ashley, Caleb, and their two daughters were inside the home at the time. Court records stated the children remained asleep during the incident.

Flynn has pleaded not guilty. During his arraignment, he told the judge, “I just want to take care of my daughters. I’m not a risk.” Bond was set at $2 million, which his attorney argued was excessive.

Viral audition video resurfaces Following the arrest, clips from Flynn’s 2013 audition segment on American Idol began circulating widely online. In the footage, Flynn spoke affectionately about his wife during a hometown interview.

“I love my wife more than anything… I love her,” he said.

The contrast between the video and the allegations has fueled widespread discussion.

A viral post reshared by TheLesbianMafia Podcast stated: “Former American Idol contestant & church music pastor Caleb Flynn was arrested… and charged with murder in the death of his wife,” while criticizing what it described as the branding of “right-wing family values.”

Authorities have not commented on social media speculation or political claims circulating online.

The investigation remains ongoing as the community mourns Ashley Flynn’s death and legal proceedings against Flynn continue.