Caleb Flynn motive details: Bombshell affair claims emerge after wife Ashley's murder; 911 call out

Caleb Flynn, a former American Idol contestant, has been charged with murdering his 37-year-old wife, Ashley Flynn, while their two daughters were asleep at their Tipp City home on Monday, WHIO reported. The 39-year-old devout Christian then reportedly staged the scene to look like a home invasion. After his 911 call was released on Friday, several affair claims have emerged. Caleb Flynn has been charged with his wife, Ashley's murder (X)

As per WHIO, Flynn was booked into the Miami County Jail on Thursday evening. The family and the lawyers are yet to issue a statement. This comes after officers responded to reports of burglary at Ashley and Caleb Flynn's residence on Monday. Ashley’s death was initially reported as a break-in, but now has been ruled murder.

Caleb Flynn motive claims Unverified claims about the motive behind Ashley Flynn's murder have surfaced on social media.

“This happened in Tipp City, Ohio, a quiet town 30 minutes from me. Caleb Flynn is charged in the death of his wife, Ashley Flynn. He shot her in bed, then tried to stage a home invasion. Why, you ask? He was having an affair with a 23-year-old whom they say is pregnant. Demon,” one person wrote on social media.

Court documents tied to a search warrant affidavit, reviewed by News75today, revealed what investigators describe as extensive communication between Caleb Flynn and an unidentified woman in the hours before the fatal shooting. Authorities are reportedly focused on a message sent from Flynn’s device at 12:42 AM that read, “It’s almost done.”

The report adds that investigators uncovered what they describe as “heavy communication” between Flynn and the unidentified woman.

HT.com cannot verify the authenticity of these claims yet.

Authorities have not commented on the motive yet. Autopsy results are pending. Caleb has reportedly been charged with murder, two counts of felonious assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of tampering with evidence

911 call Dispatch logs obtained by WHIO reveal the initial 911 call: “Someone broke into the RP [reporting person’s] house, unknown if they are still there. Garage door is open. There was apparently a female shot in the head. Is not responding currently.”

According to the dispatcher, “Squad is en route; they aren’t staged yet. Are they good to respond in?”

A first responder replied: “Yes, one person only.”

Further details from dispatch indicate:

“RP and juvenile daughter are locked in a bedroom,” the dispatcher told police. “Just a correction, the juveniles are going to be in their own rooms asleep currently.”

Investigators later confirmed that only Ashley Flynn, her husband Caleb Flynn, and their two daughters were inside the home at the time of the incident.

Tipp City Police Chief Greg Adkins told Fox News Digital he believes the incident is isolated.

Ashley Flynn was pronounced dead at the scene after being shot in the head with a 9mm handgun.