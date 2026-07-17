Shreveport mass shooting: What happened in Louisiana city today? Mass casualty incident reported
A mass shooting in Shreveport, Louisiana, prompted a major police response. At least one person was hospitalized with a gunshot wound.
A mass casualty incident was reported in West 61st Street and Linwood Avenue in Shreveport, Louisiana on Thursday afternoon. At least 20 units with the Shreveport Police Department responded to the incident.
The shooting came on the heels of another incident of shooting at the Centenary Avenue crossing with Topeka Street and Olive Street in Shreveport.
According to local NBC affiliate KIAL 6, the mass shooting incident on West 61st Street involved an adult who made it to a nearby hospital, indicating that at least one person has been injured. The Shreveport Police Department also released a statement. It is unclear how many were injured in the mass shooting.
"Officers responded after reports of gunfire at approximately 5822 Attaway Street, where several individuals fled the area before police arrived.
"A short time later, one adult male arrived at a local hospital suffering from what is believed to be a gunshot wound.
"Additionally, officers are investigating the discovery of a deceased individual near 61st Street and Linwood Avenue. At this time, investigators are working to determine whether that death is connected to the incident on Attaway Street."
What Happened At Centenary Avenue, Shreveport?
The other incident took place at the intersection of Centenary Avenue, Topeka Street and Olive Street. A sedan stopped by near a local restaurant and opened fire at 2 black males and a white male.
The white male was hit in the thigh and is expected to survive, according to KTAL 6. The condition of the two injured black males is unknown. As of now, there is no word on the suspects.
This is a developing story.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More