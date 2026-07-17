Is Thinkorswim down? Traders report issues with Charles Schwab's app during market closing hours
Charles Schwab's Thinkorswim app suffered an outage Thursday, affecting hundreds of users as U.S. markets closed and disrupting late-day trading.
Charles Schwab's trading app Thinkorswim was down for hundreds of users as the US market closed Thursday. According to Down Detector, which tracks such outages based on users report, as many as 800 users reported facing issues with Thinkorswim on Thursday afternoon, around 4pm EDT.
Many traders who were using the app to place their trade in the final market hours today were affected by the reported outage according to posts on social media.
“Schwab/Thinkorswim still down. 30 minutes of not working. The fact anyone trusts this platform still baffles me,” one user wrote.
"Charles Schwab what sort of shitty platform are you building! The app isn’t even logging in the critical window of 4-4:15 EST," added another.
The outage seemed to have started at 3:52pm EDT, just as the market was about to close, and peaked at around 4:07pm EDT with 705 reports. Then the number of reports had decreased to around 650 by 4:22pm EDT, according to DownDetector.
It is unclear how many traders on the Charles Schwab platform were affected during the brief outage, which appeared to continue into post-market hours. So far, Thinkorswim has not issued a statement on the outage.
This story is being updated.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More