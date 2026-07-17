Is Thinkorswim down? Traders report issues with Charles Schwab's app during market closing hours

Charles Schwab's trading app Thinkorswim was down for hundreds of users as the US market closed Thursday. According to Down Detector, which tracks such outages based on users report, as many as 800 users reported facing issues with Thinkorswim on Thursday afternoon, around 4pm EDT. Representational. (X)

Many traders who were using the app to place their trade in the final market hours today were affected by the reported outage according to posts on social media.

“Schwab/Thinkorswim still down. 30 minutes of not working. The fact anyone trusts this platform still baffles me,” one user wrote.

"Charles Schwab what sort of shitty platform are you building! The app isn’t even logging in the critical window of 4-4:15 EST," added another.

The outage seemed to have started at 3:52pm EDT, just as the market was about to close, and peaked at around 4:07pm EDT with 705 reports. Then the number of reports had decreased to around 650 by 4:22pm EDT, according to DownDetector.