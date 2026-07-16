Panchang Today, July 16, 2026: Shukla Dwitiya under Ashlesha Nakshatra
Panchang Today: Check the tithi, nakshatra, yoga, and planetary transits for July 16, 2026, along with today’s auspicious and inauspicious timings.
For July 16, 2026, traditional Panchang guidance suggests a day that begins quietly and thoughtfully before gradually becoming more confident. It is a good day for careful planning, meaningful conversations, and making one well-considered decision instead of rushing into many.
|KEY TIMINGS TODAY
|SUNRISE
|5:33 AM
|SUNRISE
|7:20 PM
|RAHU KAAL
|2:10 PM - 3:53 PM
|HIGHLIGHTED FAVOURABLE WINDOW
|Abhijit Muhurta 11:59 AM - 12:54 PM
How to use it: Prefer this period for important work, a submission or a considered decision. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal. This window is clear of the principal caution periods, although secondary indicators are mixed.
Festival and Vrat Today
Jagannath Rathyatra
Basis: Ashadha Shukla Dwitiya; Region: Odia
Karka Sankranti
Basis: Mithuna to Karka transit of Sun
What Today's Panchang Means
According to traditional Panchang, Thursday (Guruvar) is linked with wisdom, learning, guidance, and thoughtful decision-making. It encourages patience and practical thinking rather than rushing into action.
The day falls on Shukla Dwitiya, the second lunar day of the bright fortnight. This tithi supports steady progress and gradual growth. Instead of starting something very big, it is better for taking the next step in an existing plan, improving your work, or building on a good foundation.
Ashlesha Nakshatra brings a thoughtful and observant energy. You may naturally pay more attention to details, hidden meanings, or situations happening around you. This makes it a good day to read documents carefully, avoid quick judgments, and think before reacting.
As the day moves forward and the Moon gradually shifts from Cancer to Leo, the energy becomes more confident and expressive. You may find it easier to speak clearly, lead others, or present your ideas with greater confidence.
The day is also influenced by Siddhi Yog, which is traditionally considered supportive for completing important work and achieving positive results through careful preparation and consistent effort. Overall, today favors steady progress, emotional balance, and practical decisions.
How to Use the Day
Work and Important Decisions
Today is best used for moving existing work forward instead of starting too many new projects. Review reports, complete pending tasks, organize paperwork, or improve plans that are already underway. If you're preparing a proposal, presentation, or important document, take time to polish the details before submitting it.
Be extra careful with contracts, confidential information, or financial matters. Double-check facts before making commitments.
As the day progresses, you'll feel more confident speaking in meetings, asking for support, or taking on leadership responsibilities. If you need to make an important decision, base it on facts and careful planning rather than emotions.
Relationships and Communication
Today's energy encourages calm and honest communication.
People may be more sensitive than usual, so choose your words carefully and avoid making assumptions. If something feels unclear, ask questions instead of jumping to conclusions.Helpful advice, mentoring, or meaningful conversations are well supported today. Within families, small practical gestures may speak louder than emotional speeches.
If you're discussing responsibilities or future plans with your partner or loved ones, stay calm, be clear, and listen with patience. A little appreciation can strengthen relationships more than criticism.
Reflection and Spiritual Routine
Today is a good day to slow down before taking action. Spend a few quiet minutes reflecting, journaling, praying, meditating, or simply sitting in silence. Ask yourself whether your thoughts are coming from intuition or unnecessary worry.
Shukla Dwitiya encourages building good habits one step at a time, so even a small daily practice can make a lasting difference. By evening, you'll likely feel more confident and optimistic, making it easier to focus on your goals instead of overthinking.
|PANCHANG FACTS AT A GLANCE
|Date and Vaar
|July 16, 2026, Thursday (Guruvar)
|Lunar Month
|Amanta: Ashadha; Purnimanta: Ashadha
|Tithi (Lunar Day)
|Shukla Dwitiya until 8:53 am; then Shukla Tritiya
|Nakshatra (Lunar Constellation)
|Ashlesha until 7:51 pm; then Magha
|Yog (Sun-Moon Combination)
|Siddhi until 1:21 am, Friday; then Vyatipata until 10:44 pm, Friday
|Karan (Half-Tithi Division)
|Kaulava until 8:53 am; then Taitila until 7:36 pm; then Gara until 6:28 am, Friday
|Moon Sign (Zodiac Position)
|Cancer until 7:52 pm; then Leo
|AUSPICIOUS TIMINGS (SHUBH MUHURAT)
|PERIOD
|START
|END
|Brahma Muhurta
|4:11 AM
|4:52 AM
|Pratah Sandhya
|4:32 AM
|5:33 AM
|Abhijit Muhurta
|11:59 AM
|12:54 PM
|Amrit Kalam
|6:32 PM
|7:51 PM
|Vijaya Muhurta
|2:45 PM
|3:40 PM
|Godhuli Muhurta
|7:20 PM
|7:40 PM
|Sayahana Sandhya
|7:20 PM
|8:21 PM
|Nishita Muhurta
|12:07 AM, Friday
|12:47 AM, Friday
|Ravi Yog
|7:52 PM
|5:34 AM, Friday
Those who follow Panchang timings may find these periods especially supportive:
Abhijit Muhurta: 11:59 am to 12:54 pm
This is the best time for important work, sending key emails, making decisions, signing documents, or having important discussions.
Amrit Kalam: 6:23 pm to 7:51 pm
A favourable time for completing important tasks, meaningful conversations, planning, or making thoughtful decisions.
Rather than trying to do everything at once, focus your most important task during one of these favourable periods.
|INAUSPICIOUS & CAUTION TIMINGS
|PERIOD
|START
|END
|Rahu Kaal
|2:10 PM
|3:53 PM
|Gulika Kaal
|9:00 AM
|10:43 AM
|Yamaganda
|5:33 AM
|7:17 AM
|Dur Muhurtam
|10:09 AM
|11:04 AM
|Dur Muhurtam
|3:40 PM
|4:53 PM
|Varjyam
|9:33 AM
|10:58 PM
|Vidaal Yog
|5:33 AM
|7:51 PM
Traditional Panchang treats these periods as times for extra care rather than fear.
Rahu Kaal: 2:10 pm to 3:53 pm
If possible, avoid starting new projects, making major purchases, or beginning important negotiations during this time. Instead, use it for routine work, research, or reviewing existing tasks.
Varjyam: 9:33 am to 10:58 am
This period is better suited for preparation rather than new beginnings. Double-check documents, schedules, and important details if work cannot be postponed.
|SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE & MOONSET
|SUNRISE
|5:33 AM
|SUNRISE
|7:20 PM
|MOONRISE
|7:26 AM
|MOONSET
|9:02 PM
|RAHU KAAL TIMINGS ACROSS INDIA (Rahu Kaal varies with local sunrise. These city timings are independently verified)
|CITY
|RAHU KAAL
|Mumbai
|2:23 PM - 4:02 PM
|Delhi (NCR)
|2:10 PM - 3:53 PM
|Bengaluru
|2:01 OM - 3:37 PM
|Hyderabad
|2:00 PM - 3:38 PM
|Chennai
|1:51 PM - 3:27 PM
|Ahmedabad
|2:26 PM - 4:06 PM
|Pune
|2:18 PM - 3:57 PM
|Kolkata
|1:22 PM - 3:03 PM
|Jaipur
|2:15 PM - 3:57 PM
|Kochi
|2:05 PM - 3:40 PM
|Lucknow
|1:54 PM - 3:37 PM
|Indore
|2:13 PM - 3:53 PM
|Guwahati
|1:11 PM - 2:53 PM
|Chandigarh
|2:13 PM - 3:57 PM
|Surat
|2:24 PM - 4:04 PM
|Visakhapatnam
|1:40 PM - 3:19 PM
|Nagpur
|1:59 PM - 3:38 PM
|Coimbatore
|2:03 PM - 3:38 PM
|Varanasi
|1:45 PM - 3:27 PM
|Bhubaneswar
|1:32 PM - 3:11 PM
Overall
Today's Panchang encourages steady progress rather than quick results. Begin the day with patience, pay attention to the details, and move forward one step at a time. As your confidence grows later in the day, you'll be better prepared to make important decisions and communicate clearly. A calm, thoughtful approach will bring the best results.
Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan
(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDr Achary Kalki Krishnan
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More