Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike LIVE: Delhi HC to hear plea on Wangchuk's health; Kejriwal to visit Jantar Mantar
Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike LIVE: In its most recent update regarding Wangchuk’s health, the official handle of the CJP on Wednesday (day 18th) said he has lost 8.9 kg since the beginning of the fast and his blood pressure stands at 105/76.
- 7 Sec agoBhim Army chief joins CJP protest
- 5 Mins ago'Post photo of your empty plate', says Wangchuk
- 8 Mins agoMark your attendance for July 20 protest by giving a miss call
- 11 Mins agoMass hunger strike today amid Sonam Wangchuk's health concerns
- 13 Mins agoLeaders to meet Wangchuk as strike enters day 19
- 15 Mins ago‘Join me for peaceful march’, says Wangchuk
- 27 Mins agoDelhi HC to hear plea on Wangchuk's health
Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike LIVE: The Delhi High Court on Thursday will hear a public interest litigation raising concern over the health of activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on an indefinite fast at Jantar Mantar. A petition was filed before the high court on Wednesday, calling for Wangchuk's admission to a hospital, ensuring that he receives the required medical treatment and force-feeding food to him....Read More
‘Join me for peaceful march’, says Wangchuk
Wangchuk, who is on an indefinite hunger strike, said on Wednesday that he will not end his fast as it sends a message to the government that the protests are not serious. In a video message on Wednesday, Wangchuk said that while he is losing muscle mass, his heart and core are still working fine, adding that his reports are also fine and he will continue his fast.
He urged supporters and well-wishers to join him on 20th July for a peaceful march to the Parliament instead of asking him to end his fast.
“I’m not in good shape but not so bad either...Rather than asking me to break my fast please join me on 20th July... Peaceful March to the Parliament,” he said.
Wangchuk’s health update
In its most recent update regarding Wangchuk’s health, doctors said he remains "very weak" and is under round-the-clock medical supervision. His weight has dropped to 57.15 kg, down 400 grams in the past 24 hours and 8.9 kg since he began his indefinite hunger strike.
Doctors recorded his blood pressure at 105/76 mmHg, blood sugar at 80 mg/dL, oxygen saturation at 97 per cent, and said his hydration levels are fair.
Leaders to meet Wangchuk as strike enters day 19
As the hunger strike entered its 19th day on Thursday, leaders from across the political spectrum continue to support the movement. Delhi AAP chief Saurabh Bharadwaj said he will visit the Jantar Mantar at 4 pm to support Wangchuk and Cockroach Janta Party.
“Everyone loves air conditioning but let’s go and sweat at Jantar Mantar. We have to reach Jantar Mantar and salute the real hero named “Sonam Wangchuck” who has been fasting for 18 days. I will reach there tomorrow, 16.07.2026, at 4 PM. Please come,” he said in a post on X.
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal will also visit the protest site at 5 pm to support Wangchuk and CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke. Earlier, Kejriwal, along with other leaders, had urged the environmentalist to end his fast as his health deteriorated.
Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait will also visit Jantar Mantar to meet Wangchuk.
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also expressed solidarity with the students protesting and Wangchuk, saying he understands the value of fair exams and merit. He reassured that the Opposition will raise the students’ issues in the Parliament on Monday, when the monsoon session will commence. He urged the Modi government to reach out to Wangchuk and engage in dialogue.
Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike LIVE: Bhim Army chief joins CJP protest
Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike LIVE: Bhim Army chief and Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) president Chandrashekhar Azad visited the CJP protest site at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Wednesday to express solidarity with Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike for the past 18 days.
Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike LIVE: 'Post photo of your empty plate', says Wangchuk
Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike LIVE: Cockroach Janta Party Abhijeet Dipke has asked fellow protestors and supporters across the country to mark a day of mass protest on July 16.
“Post photo of your empty plate and use hashtag,” he said.
Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike LIVE: Mark your attendance for July 20 protest by giving a miss call
Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike LIVE: Cockroach Janta Party has provided a number on which it has asked supporters to call and mark their attendance for the July 20 protest to the Parliament.
In its latest update, the party said on X, “1.5 lakh people have confirmed their attendance till now for 20th July. Have you?”
“To mark your attendance, Give a missed call on: 70116 70115”
Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike LIVE: Mass hunger strike today amid Sonam Wangchuk's health concerns
Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike LIVE: CJP has called for a one-day mass hunger strike on July 16 (today) in solidarity with the climate activist Wangchuk and students across the country.
Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike LIVE: Leaders to meet Wangchuk as strike enters day 19
Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike LIVE: As the hunger strike entered its 19th day on Thursday, leaders from across the political spectrum continue to support the movement. Delhi AAP chief Saurabh Bharadwaj said he will visit the Jantar Mantar at 4 pm to support Wangchuk and Cockroach Janta Party.
“Everyone loves air conditioning but let’s go and sweat at Jantar Mantar. We have to reach Jantar Mantar and salute the real hero named “Sonam Wangchuck” who has been fasting for 18 days. I will reach there tomorrow, 16.07.2026, at 4 PM. Please come,” he said in a post on X.
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal will also visit the protest site at 5 pm to support Wangchuk and CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke. Earlier, Kejriwal, along with other leaders, had urged the environmentalist to end his fast as his health deteriorated.
Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait will also visit Jantar Mantar to meet Wangchuk.
Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike LIVE: ‘Join me for peaceful march’, says Wangchuk
Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike LIVE: Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on an indefinite hunger strike, said on Wednesday that he will not end his fast as it sends a message to the government that the protests are not serious. In a video message on Wednesday, Wangchuk said that while he is losing muscle mass, his heart and core are still working fine, adding that his reports are also fine and he will continue his fast.
He urged supporters and well-wishers to join him on 20th July for a peaceful march to the Parliament instead of asking him to end his fast.
“I’m not in good shape but not so bad either...Rather than asking me to break my fast please join me on 20th July... Peaceful March to the Parliament,” he said.
Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike LIVE: Delhi HC to hear plea on Wangchuk's health
Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike LIVE: The Delhi High Court on Thursday will hear a public interest litigation raising concern over the health of activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on an indefinite fast at Jantar Mantar.
A petition was filed before the high court on Wednesday, calling for Wangchuk's admission to a hospital, ensuring that he receives the required medical treatment and force-feeding food to him.