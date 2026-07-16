Jannat Zubair defends Shivangi Joshi after Shilpa Shinde's personal remarks

Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde has been facing intense backlash over her remarks about fellow contestant Shivangi Joshi's personal life during her stint on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. Amid the growing criticism, actor Jannat Zubair has stepped forward to defend her close friend Shivangi, saying that attacking a woman's character should never be reduced to entertainment. Jannat Zubair shares a close bond with Shivangi Joshi.

Jannat Zubair defends Shivangi Joshi From alleging that Shivangi was romantically involved with several of her male co-stars to making an insensitive comment about her virginity, Shilpa's statements have sparked widespread outrage on social media. Jannat took to her Instagram Stories to stand by Shivangi and slam the personal remarks made about her on the reality show.

“It's strange how easily people choose to judge someone's character without really knowing them,” she wrote on her Stories while sharing a picture of Shivangi from the show.

Jannat continued, “I've known Shivangi for years, and I know the values she carries and the person she is. That's why watching her being spoken about this way doesn't sit right with me. You can disagree with someone, call out their actions, or have a different perspective. But attacking a woman's character should never become entertainment.”

The reaction comes after Shilpa made a series of remarks about Shivangi's personal life during a conversation with fellow contestant Shreya Kalra on the show.