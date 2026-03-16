'Jannat Zubair and brother Ayaan assaulted, chased on highway in broad daylight', says her team: They're safe now

"Currently, the investigation is ongoing, with the police authorities actively looking into the matter. Jannat and Ayaan are safe now. We truly appreciate your concern and are thankful for the constant support (folded hands emoji). Team Jannat Zubair," it added. In the caption, her team urged fans to avoid spreading rumours. It read, "We request your trust in the update shared here. Please refrain from speculation or spreading unverified information."

As per the note, the incident took place on Sunday. The note read, "Hi all. We would like to update everyone that Jannat and Ayaan faced a distressing experience involving physical assault and a brazen chase incident on the highway during broad daylight yesterday."

Actor and influencer Jannat Zubair and her brother Ayaan Zubair were allegedly physically assaulted and chased on the highway in broad daylight, their team has said. Taking to Instagram on Monday, her team shared an update from her account. As per the statement, the siblings are safe now, and the police are investigating the matter.

Fans react to incident, extend support Reacting to the post, Orry wrote, "Shocked." A fan said, "May God's protection be upon you, and I pray that justice is served swiftly. Hold on to hope, you're not alone." A comment read, "Please take care of your health and stay strong...we love you guys so much!" An Instagram user said, "It’s so scary to hear what happened, but we are so glad you both are safe now." A person commented, "Here with you both, no matter what! We love you!!"

About Jannat's career Jannat, born in Mumbai, works in television shows and films. She is best known for portraying Kashi in Kashi – Ab Na Rahe Tera Kagaz Kora, Phulwa in Phulwa, and Pankti in Tu Aashiqui. In 2022, she participated in Colours TV's stunt-based show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, where she finished in fourth place.

She started her acting career in 2008 with Chand Ke Paar Chalo. She also starred in Dill Mill Gayye and Bharat Ka Veer Putra–Maharana Pratap

In 2018, she starred in the film Hichki. Jannat made her Punjabi film debut with Kulche Chole (2022), starring alongside Dilraj Grewal. Last year, she was a contestant on Prime Video's The Traitors India. She was eliminated from the show on day nine.