'Jannat Zubair and brother Ayaan assaulted, chased on highway in broad daylight', says her team: They're safe now
As per the note, the incident took place on Sunday when Jannat Zubair and her younger brother Ayaan were on the highway. An investigation is on.
Actor and influencer Jannat Zubair and her brother Ayaan Zubair were allegedly physically assaulted and chased on the highway in broad daylight, their team has said. Taking to Instagram on Monday, her team shared an update from her account. As per the statement, the siblings are safe now, and the police are investigating the matter.
Jannat Zubair and her brother Ayaan assaulted, chased on highway
As per the note, the incident took place on Sunday. The note read, "Hi all. We would like to update everyone that Jannat and Ayaan faced a distressing experience involving physical assault and a brazen chase incident on the highway during broad daylight yesterday."
Jannat and Ayaan are safe now, investigation is on
"Currently, the investigation is ongoing, with the police authorities actively looking into the matter. Jannat and Ayaan are safe now. We truly appreciate your concern and are thankful for the constant support (folded hands emoji). Team Jannat Zubair," it added. In the caption, her team urged fans to avoid spreading rumours. It read, "We request your trust in the update shared here. Please refrain from speculation or spreading unverified information."
Fans react to incident, extend support
Reacting to the post, Orry wrote, "Shocked." A fan said, "May God's protection be upon you, and I pray that justice is served swiftly. Hold on to hope, you're not alone." A comment read, "Please take care of your health and stay strong...we love you guys so much!" An Instagram user said, "It’s so scary to hear what happened, but we are so glad you both are safe now." A person commented, "Here with you both, no matter what! We love you!!"
About Jannat's career
Jannat, born in Mumbai, works in television shows and films. She is best known for portraying Kashi in Kashi – Ab Na Rahe Tera Kagaz Kora, Phulwa in Phulwa, and Pankti in Tu Aashiqui. In 2022, she participated in Colours TV's stunt-based show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, where she finished in fourth place.
She started her acting career in 2008 with Chand Ke Paar Chalo. She also starred in Dill Mill Gayye and Bharat Ka Veer Putra–Maharana Pratap
In 2018, she starred in the film Hichki. Jannat made her Punjabi film debut with Kulche Chole (2022), starring alongside Dilraj Grewal. Last year, she was a contestant on Prime Video's The Traitors India. She was eliminated from the show on day nine.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnanya Das
Ananya Das works as Deputy Chief Content Producer with the digital platform of Hindustan Times. She has worked as a journalist for over 13 years, writing about news, movies, lifestyle, celebrities, web series and has a keen interest in K-pop. Ananya has been working with Hindustan Times for nearly five years now. A BA (Hons) in English from Gauhati Univerity, Ananya is also an IIMC Delhi (2013) alum. She has worked in both print journalism and, after working there for some time, she joined the digital platform. Ananya has learnt accuracy, objectivity, deadlines and prioritises verifying facts, maintains ethical standards by being fair and impartial, and works quickly, which is required for digital media.Read More
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