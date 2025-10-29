Jannat Zubair backs Ashnoor Kaur after she faces body-shaming on Bigg Boss 19: ‘A body is not public property for jokes’

Television star Jannat Zubair has come out in strong support of Bigg Boss 19 contestant Ashnoor Kaur, following an episode that drew widespread criticism for alleged body-shaming remarks made by co-contestants Kunickaa Sadanand, Tanya Mittal, and Neelam Giri. Jannat Zubair has publicly supported Ashnoor Kaur after body-shaming incidents on Bigg Boss 19.

Jannat slams Ashnoor's body-shaming incident

Taking to her Instagram story on Tuesday (28 October), Jannat expressed disappointment over the insensitive comments. Sharing a picture of Ashnoor, she wrote, “A person’s body is not public property for jokes and opinions. It’s 2025. We should’ve evolved past body shaming by now. She’s on that stage because she’s talented, confident, and unstoppable, not because she fits someone’s idea of a ‘perfect body.’ Proud of you, @ashnoorkaur, for holding your head high and being you.”

A screenshot of Jannat's Instagram story.

What happened

The controversy erupted after a recent episode showed Neelam Giri making a mocking comment, asking Kunickaa Sadanand and Tanya Mittal, “Jurassic Park dekhoge?” (Will you watch Jurassic Park?) while gesturing toward Ashnoor, who was standing nearby with fellow contestant Pranit More. The three were later seen laughing, with Tanya remarking that although Ashnoor works out regularly, she had “gained weight again” and had “started to look like her mother.”

The remarks sparked outrage on social media, with fans and celebrities calling out the contestants for their behaviour. Many viewers flooded social platforms demanding accountability from the show’s makers for not addressing the issue on air.

Earlier, Ashnoor’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-star and former Bigg Boss 10 contestant Rohan Mehra also voiced his support. Taking to his social media handles, he wrote, “Body shaming is unacceptable. What happened to @ashnoorkaur today was wrong and needs to be called out. Respect and kindness should be the bare minimum. Shame on you, @iam_kunickaasadanand, @neelamgiri_, and @tanyamittalofficial.”

About Bigg Boss 19

Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan, has returned with the intriguing theme Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar, where contestants play the roles of representatives navigating alliances, debates, and power struggles inside a house designed like a political battleground. The contestants who are left are Ashnoor Kaur, Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Neelam Giri, Kunickaa Sadanand, Pranit More, Abhishek Bajaj, Mridul Sharma and Shehbaz.