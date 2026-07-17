Not Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, this controversial comedy show is 2026's biggest OTT hit so far

India’s Got Latent 2 has taken the top spot on the list with an estimated 38.5 million viewers, making it the most-watched OTT title of 2026 so far.

Topping the charts is Samay Raina 's India's Got Latent 2. The show, which premiered last month, has emerged as the most-watched OTT title of the year so far, eclipsing Aditya Dhar 's two-part action spectacle Dhurandhar, despite the latter's massive buzz and star power.

The report, titled The India OTT Watchlist: An Ormax StreamView Report (Jan-Jun 2026), ranks the most-watched films, web series and reality shows across streaming platforms.

On Friday, media consulting and audience measurement firm Ormax Media unveiled its mid-year streaming report, revealing what kept Indian audiences hooked across OTT platforms during the first half of the year. The report offers a comprehensive snapshot of the country's biggest streaming hits from the first six months of the year.

Actor Ranveer Singh 's Dhurandhar arrived in the OTT world amid sky-high expectations after its successful theatrical run, with many expecting it to dominate the streaming charts. But an unexpected comeback has rewritten the script. The return of a stand-up comedian's controversial show has surged past the spy thriller, claiming the title of the year's most-watched OTT title so far.

Following its theatrical release in December last year and its subsequent OTT debut on Netflix earlier this year, Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar secured the fourth spot on the list, drawing an estimated 35.2 million viewers. Its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, secured the sixth spot with 27.8 million viewers. Naseeruddin Shah and Jim Sarbh’s Made in India: A Titan Story was at number seven with 17.8 million viewers.

Despite failing to make a strong impact at the box office, Prabhas' horror-comedy The Raja Saab has found a second wind on OTT. The film has landed in ninth place on the list, pulling in an estimated 17.5 million viewers.

JioHotstar’s Chiraiya, starring Divya Dutta and Sanjay Mishra, occupied the 10th spot with 16.3 million viewers. Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web was at 11th spot with 14.2 million viewers, with Laughter Chefs Season 3 at number 12 with 14.1 million viewers.

Samay’s stand-up special Still Alive ranked 15th with 13.1 million viewers, and Matka King was at the 18th position with 12.1 million viewers.

Other titles in the Top 50 include Bhoot Bangla (11.6 million), Subedaar (11.4 million), The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4 (10.4 million), Gram Chikitsalay Season 2 (10.2 million), Aspirants Season 3 (9.7 million), Haq (9.6 million), De De Pyaar De 2 (9.5 million), Ab Hoga Hisaab (9.3 million), Inspector Avinash Season 2 (9.2 million), Raakh (9 million), Maamla Legal Hai Season 2 (8.7 million), Sankalp (8.6 million), Dridam (8.5 million), Border 2 (8.4 million), Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 (8.3 million), Lock Upp (8.2 million) and Maa Behan (7.1 million).

Ormax StreamView (OSV) estimates OTT viewership through weekly primary research conducted among audiences across India in multiple languages. The estimates are based on a weekly sample of over 3,000 respondents drawn from online surveys and a dedicated audience panel, and are projected to India’s OTT universe using data from The Ormax OTT Audience Report 2025.

About India’s Got Latent Season 2 The second season of Samay’s India’s Got Latent premiered on June 20, with the opening episode featuring Alpha stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh as special guests. The episode went on to become a massive success on YouTube, racking up an impressive 60 million views after its release.

India’s Got Latent Season 2 will be a weekly event. Samay has also made it clear that the show will continue in its uncensored form. As he described it, the series remains “no filter”, with edgy humour and strong language intact, without any dilution for either platform.

In 2025, Samay found himself embroiled in controversy after Ranveer Allahbadia’s remarks on his show sparked nationwide backlash. Ranveer’s question to a contestant about ‘parents and sex’ led to backlash online. Multiple FIRs were filed against Samay, Ranveer, and fellow panelists Ashish Chanchlani and Apoorva Mukhija. While Ranveer issued a public apology, Samay was “forced” to remove all episodes of the show from YouTube. Samay eventually made a comeback in April with his stand-up special Still Alive, where he candidly addressed the controversy, its impact on his mental health, and his family’s reaction to the entire episode.