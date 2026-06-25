YouTube remains #1 platform for India’s Got Latent; Alia Bhatt, Sharvari episode gets just 5% of total views on Netflix

Comedian Samay Raina has returned with the second season of his controversial show India’s Got Latent. The opening episode, released on June 20, features Alpha stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh as special guests, generating significant online buzz. The episode has become a massive success on YouTube, racking up an impressive 47 million views in just four days after its release. But the show's success story looks very different on Netflix. The first episode of India's Got Latent season 2 was released on June 20. (Netflix/Youtube)

The episode has garnered 2.2 million views on the streaming platform, which is less than 5 per cent of the audience it attracted on YouTube.

India’s Got Latent 2 wins big on YouTube India’s Got Latent Season 2 is now dropping simultaneously on YouTube and Netflix, with each episode running in the same format and duration on both platforms.

As of June 25, the episode had amassed an impressive 47 million views on Samay Raina’s YouTube channel. In contrast, its performance on Netflix was far more modest, with viewership trailing significantly.

According to the platform’s official Tudum data, the episode recorded 2.2 million views and currently ranks seventh on the Global Top 10 Non-English Shows chart. It's worth noting that Netflix's "views" metric does not directly correspond to the number of individual viewers. The streaming giant has previously clarified that a title's views are calculated by dividing the total hours watched by its runtime.

The first season of India’s Got Latent was exclusively available on YouTube. The show averaged 20-25 million views per episode.

More about the show India’s Got Latent Season 2 will be a weekly event. Samay has also made it clear that the show will continue in its uncensored form. As he described it, the series remains “no filter”, with edgy humour and strong language intact, without any dilution for either platform.

In 2025, Samay found himself embroiled in controversy after Ranveer Allahbadia’s remarks on his show sparked nationwide backlash. Ranveer’s question to a contestant about ‘parents and sex’ led to backlash online. Multiple FIRs were filed against Samay, Ranveer, and fellow panelists Ashish Chanchlani and Apoorva Mukhija. While Ranveer issued a public apology, Samay was “forced” to remove all episodes of the show from YouTube.

Samay eventually made a comeback in April with his stand-up special Still Alive, where he candidly addressed the controversy, its impact on his mental health, and his family’s reaction to the entire episode.