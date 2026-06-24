'No copyright strike for using India’s Got Latent 2 clips': Samay Raina's big announcement after Alia-Sharvari episode

After the success of the first episode, Samay declared that anyone is free to make reaction videos using the publicly available episodes of India’s Got Latent Season 2 and that they do not have to worry about copyright strikes from his channel. He shared the update on his Instagram Stories and wrote, “Quick Update. We have fixed the sound issues that some people faced on YouTube. Anybody from the YouTube community is free to react to India’s Got Latent public YouTube episodes. There will be no copyright issues from my channel. Enjoy."

YouTube fans were not happy when Samay Raina first announced that India's Got Latent Season 2 would stream on Netflix. The comedian later admitted that he was simply testing his YouTube fan base and promised to release the show on YouTube simultaneously as well. After the first episode of Season 2 garnered 44 million views on YouTube, the comedian has now made a big announcement for fellow YouTube creators.

Samay lauds Alia, Sharvari The first episode featured Alia Bhatt and Sharvari as guests. The actors appeared on the show to promote their film Alpha. Later, after the episode went viral, Samay penned a note appreciating both Alia and Sharvari. He wrote, “Soooo much love for @aliaabhatt and @sharvari for being so chill and fun. Takes a lot of guts for someone at such heights of the game. Humbled by your humility and learnt so much from you. I was always a fan of your work but now even bigger fan of the people you are."

India's Got Latent BTS clip Behind-the-scenes videos from the show are also going viral. In one such clip, Alia spoke about watching an episode of Latent before coming on the show and how she couldn’t stop laughing. She said, “I have only watched Latent, by the way, on my flight. You sent me that episode, which I watched; I was laughing loudly (imitates herself) and, like, not realising Raha is sleeping next to me, with my headphones, disturbing everybody."