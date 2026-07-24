Will Ferrell has made sure of his strong come backs with 'The Hawk' on Netflix, which follows Hawkins an unhinged, fiercely selfish former golf legend whose undeniable charisma makes him impossible to ignore. What begins as a sports comedy smoothly transforms into an emotional father-son movie ending, culminating in a tournament finale that refuses to follow familiar sports-movie rules. Another thing that standouts is the locations. The Hawk was filmed at these carefully curated locations: The Hawk: Full list of filming locations for Will Ferrell's new Netflix show ( Colleen E Hayes/Netflix)

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Los Angeles Los Angeles served as the production headquarters for The Hawk, with California investing a hefty $17.1 million tax credit to keep the series rooted in the state. Southern California stayed the heart of the project. Production officially kicked off on September 8, 2025.

The Resort at Pelican Hill The Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Coast brought in the luxury element, during the final weeks of filming in December 2025. Its sweeping ocean views aptly established the corporate-backed, ultra-wealthy golf environment surrounding Lonnie's longtime rival, Golden Fisk (played by Luke Wilson).

Pinehurst Resort This location gave Hawk the golf prestige. The iconic venue also became part of Netflix's marketing campaign ahead of the July 2026 premiere, welcoming Will Ferrell in character during a promotional tour bus event that blurred the line between fiction and reality.

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Palm Beach Gardens The scenery and setting at this location is unignorable, the ground is unforgiving and forces Lonnie Hawkins to take one last shot.

Las Vegas This is one of the locations that stood out the most, hosting the $3 million simulator showdown between Lonnie Hawkins and his son, Lance, played by Jimmy Tatro. Neon-lit arenas and stadium-style spectacle deliberately replaced traditional country club elegance, it combines golf’s old school style along with a touch of modernity, giving it the right amount of unpredictability.

By Harini Oviya