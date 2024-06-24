Who is the Hawk Thaw girl? Meet viral sensation Hailey Welch and how she's leveraging her fame

The internet's latest sensation, the "Hawk Thaw" girl, has finally been identified, and her rise to fame is a wild ride you don't want to miss. 'Hawk Tuah Girl', internet's latest viral sensation has been identified as Hailey Welch

What is the Hawk Thaw craze?

It all started on the internet show Tim & Dee TV during a casual trip to Nashville. In a now-iconic clip, Hailey Welch's enthusiastic shout of “Hawk Thaw” has taken social media by storm. Bryce Harper, the star of the Philadelphia Phillies, even mimicked her famous call at second base, sending fans into a frenzy.

It all started when the reveller was asked “What's one move in bed that makes a man go crazy every time?”

Her hilariously honest answer has made her an overnight internet sensation, “Oh, you have got to give it that 'hawk tuah' and spit on that thang, you get me?” Now the netizens have finally identified the girl.

Who is Hawk Thaw girl?

Hailey Welch, a Nashville native, has been unmasked as the voice behind the viral sensation. With just over 15,000 Instagram followers, Hailey is rapidly becoming a household name. Interestingly, she follows only one account, keeping her social media game strong and focused.

Capitalizing on her newfound fame, Hailey has launched a line of "Hawk Tuah '24" hats, which are flying off the virtual shelves. Her entrepreneurial spirit is winning fans over, one hat at a time.

No, the Hawk Thaw girl was not fired

Despite the buzz, not all the stories surrounding Hailey are true. A satirical article from the Tippah County Tribune falsely claimed that she lost her job as a preschool teacher. The Tribune, known for its tongue-in-cheek humour, clarified that the report was entirely fictional, proving once again that you can't believe everything you read online.

The "Hawk Tuah" phenomenon isn't just confined to baseball. It's made its way into the Stanley Cup Final, with customized jerseys celebrating the meme going viral. Hailey's influence is spreading across the sports world and beyond, capturing the hearts of fans everywhere.