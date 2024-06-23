‘Hawk Tuah Girl’: Here's what to know about the viral TikTok sensation

A Nashville, Tennessee, woman has gone viral for her unfiltered bedroom advice. The now-global sensation appeared in a candid street interview with YouTubers Tim and Dee TV. Her bold declaration on how to “make a man go crazy” earned her the nickname of “Hawk Tuah Girl.” 'Hawk Tuah Girl' is the internet's latest viral sensation(X, formerly Twitter)

Who is the viral ‘Hawk Tuah Girl’?

In the clip of the interview, which has been making rounds on social media, the woman was asked the question, “What's one move in bed that makes a man go crazy every time?” To this, she replied, “Oh, you have got to give it that 'hawk tuah' and spit on that thang, you get me?” Her unconventional answer sparked discussion online, with netizens trying to figure out her identity.

While the exact meaning of “Hawk Tuah” remains a mystery, her answer ignited a meme fest online. Many began creating remix versions of the viral clip. Amid her new-found fame, she has garnered praise online for her interview, which was first shared on June 11. Since then, the video has been reshared across various social media platforms. However, despite netizens' efforts, her identity still remains a mystery.

A TikToker wrote, “I was hoping I was the only one that fell in love with her but I think the whole world did.” As her nickname ranked on top Google searches for weeks, many started selling “Hawk Tuah Girl” merchandise. In a shocking turn of events, a person even got the phrase tattooed.

The “Hawk Tuah Girl” also started trending heavily on X, formerly Twitter, where one user wrote, “I think I found Bud Light’s only chance at redemption! They need to hire this girl.” Another quipped, “Quite interesting how she united everyone.”