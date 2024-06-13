Did Amit Shah ‘scold’ BJP's Tamilisai Soundararajan in viral clip? She says…

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday took to social media platform X to reject any speculation over her conversation with Union home minister Amit Shah, the video of which went viral.



Soundararajan, who resigned as Telangana governor and unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha elections from Chennai South, was seen in an animated discussion with Shah in Vijaywada during the swearing-in ceremony of Chandrababu Naidu as Andhra Pradesh chief minister.



“Yesterday as I met our Honorable Home Minister Sri @AmitShah ji in AP for the first time after the 2024 Elections he called me to ask about post poll followup and the challenges faced.. As i was eloborating,due to paucity of time with utmost concern he adviced to carry out the political and constituency work intensively which was reassuring. This is to clarify all unwarranted speculations around,” Soundararajan said in an X post.



In an 18-second clip that went viral, Soundararajan is seen greeting Shah and former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu with folded hands. As she walks past them, the home minister is seen calling her back and speaking to her about something while wagging his finger. Former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Union Ministers Amit Shah and Chirag Paswan with BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan at the swearing-in ceremony of Chandrababu Naidu as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.(PTI)

Tamil Nadu BJP's social media cell vice president Karthik Gopinath, known to be a supporter of state party chief K Annamalai, said, “That looks like a strong admonishment from Amit Shah ji to Tamilisai akka . But what could be the reason for this “public” warning ? Unwarranted public comments ?”

DMK maintained its domination in Tamil Nadu and INDIA bloc won all 39 seats in the state. Congress is poised to win nine seats. The BJP could not win a seat in the state.



Recently, Soundararajan had taken a dig at Annamalai, saying,"I had a yardstick when I was (chief) of the BJP where I didn’t encourage anti-social elements. But, recently anti-social elements have been taken into the party. I have no doubt that he (Annamalai) is a good leader."