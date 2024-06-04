Tamil Nadu the only major state where BJP failed to win a seat, 2024 election results show

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won Lok Sabha seats in every major state, except in Tamil Nadu where it had fielded candidates in 19 seats. However, the party managed to open its account in Kerala, where it had never won a Lok Sabha seat in the electoral history.



In Tamil Nadu, the party ran a high decibel campaign with Prime Minister Narendra Modi holding multiple rallies and roadshows to attract voters. Coimbatore, Mar 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a roadshow in Coimbatore on Monday. Tamil Nadu BJP chief K. Annamalai and Union Minister L. Murugan are seen. (ANI Photo)(Narendra Modi Twitter)



The party had also relied on its ‘poster boy,’ K Annamalai, a former IPS officer, who managed to get considerable attraction in the state traditionally divided between the AIADMK and DMK.



Annamalai, who was tipped to make his electoral debut successful also lost from Coimbatore. He was defeated by DMK candidate Ganapathy Rajkumar by over 1.10 lakh votes.



United opposition INDIA made a clean sweep in the state with DMK winning 22 seats, Congress nine seats, CPI(M) two seats, CPI two seats, MDMK one seat, VCK two seats and IUML bagging one seat. The Indian National Congress also retained the Puducherry Lok Sabha seat.



The BJP achieved its feat of winning seat in Kerala in the Lok Sabha election after its candidate actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi emerged victorious in Thrissur constituency. His nearest rival for the seat was VS Sunilkumar, who was defeated by over 74,000 thousand votes.

The saffron party was pinning its hopes on Union ministers Rajeev Chandrasekhar and V. Muraleedharan also, who were fielded from Thiruvananthapuram and Attingal respectively.

In 2019, the BJP across the country had won 303 seats, but the tally has come down to 240 in the 2024 Lok Sabha.



Various exit polls on June 1 had predicted a landslide victory for the NDA with many pollsters suggesting the NDA will cross 400 mark.