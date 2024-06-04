 Congress breaks Gujarat jinx, opens account after a decade | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Congress breaks Gujarat jinx, opens account after a decade

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 04, 2024 04:09 PM IST

The Congress failed to win any seats in Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Congress’s Geniben Thakor won Gujarat’s Banaskantha Lok Sabha seat on Tuesday defeating Rekha Chaudhary of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which was aiming to win all 26 seats in Gujarat for a third time, by 30,000 votes.

Geniben Thakor of the Congress. (ECI)
Geniben Thakor of the Congress. (ECI)

Early trends showed the Congress was leading on four seats in Gujarat but eventually Thakor emerged as the lone winner from her party.

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

Banaskantha has been a BJP stronghold. In 2019, BJP’s Parbatbhai Patel won the seat defeating Congress’s Parthi Bhatol by a margin of 368000 votes. The BJP won the seat in the 2014 elections as well.

Political experts attributed Thakor’s strong grassroots connect and support among the influential Thakor community, which has a substantial presence in Banaskantha, for her victory.

The Congress failed to win any seats in Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah, in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls. In 2009, the Congress won 11 of the 26 seats and the BJP 14 in Gujarat.

Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections Result, Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Congress breaks Gujarat jinx, opens account after a decade
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
Advertisement