John Krasinski brushes off a TikToker at IF's premiere event

TikToker Kate Mackz, known for her unique interview style as ‘The Running Interviewer,’ has captured the internet's attention with a brief but awkward interaction with actor John Krasinski. John Krasinski's awkward brush-off of TikToker Kate Mackz's running question amasses over 497,000 views(TikTok/Kate Mackz)

The encounter has gone viral, showing how Krasinski awkwardly brushes her off.

Kate Mackz's TikTok niche involves approaching people, often on the street, while wearing sneakers and asking them a signature question: “Hey, how many miles are you running today?”

The fun twist comes when she entices them to join her for a run, offering various incentives such as new sneakers, a meal, or other rewards tailored to the situation.

Many of her interviewees are celebrities who usually play along with her playful questions. For instance, in a viral clip with Jason Derulo, the singer responded humorously that he “definitely wasn’t planning on running any miles.” Mackz offered him a pair of sneakers to join her for a mile-long run, which he accepted.

John Krasinski's awkward response to TikToker

Now, at a premiere event for John Krasinski’s new movie ‘IF,’ the actor appeared unaware of Mackz’s running-themed interview style. When Mackz approached him, she asked, “I gotta ask you how many miles you’re running today. I see you got those sneakers.” Krasinski, who was wearing white sneakers, responded with an awkward smile and a hesitant “Okay…” She reiterated her question, but Krasinski quickly walked away, leaving the interaction hanging.

This clip has since gone viral, amassing over 497,000 views. Many commenters have noted that Krasinski seemed unfamiliar with Mackz’s interview style, possibly mistaking her playful question as a roast of his shoes.

One user wrote, “Omg no he needs context,” while another added, “Awww this makes me sad, I hope he sees this and redeems himself on a run.”

“He did not understand the assignment,” commented one user.

Another viewer said, “As someone who has never seen your content, I thought you were roasting him too.”