Khloe Kardashian under fire as she laments 'I'm gonna die' raising kids without…

Khloe Kardashian has stirred outrage following Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, in which the reality TV star expressed her frustration, stating that she was "exhausted" from taking care of her children. Khloé shares her daughter True, 6, and son Tatum, 21 months, with ex Tristan Thompson.

While speaking to her elder sister Kourtney Kardashian, the 39-year-old revealed that Tristan Thompson, who is her ex-boyfriend and her kids' father, moved out of the town to play for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA.

Despite admitting that her ex-boyfriend was a “big help” while he was in the town, she lamented the fact that she doesn't have live-in nannies for some extra assistance.

Khloe's concerns emerged as she described why she declined the chance to join a family vacation to Paris Fashion Week, saying, “I just didn't feel like it was the place for me,” mentioning that she was growing apprehensive about leaving the kids.

“Tristan is gone and it's hard for me to leave them and I don't have like a parent to stay with them and then I was thinking, the whole family was out of the country, and I was like: 'What if there's an earthquake? What if there's something? There's no parent. I was just freaking myself out.”

Kourtney sympathises with Khloe

Expressing her sympathy with her sister, Kourtney asked if she has no one to live in right now, and Khloe acknowledged that she did not, stating that she is “so hands-on” with her kids. She further revealed that she prepares meals for her daughter.

The Good American owner emphasised that she loves her kids but it is difficult to be a parent. “Every day after 8.30 when True's asleep, I am crawling like I'm Leonardo DiCaprio in Wolf of Wall Street like: How do I get there? Then you wake up again and do it all over,” she said.

She admitted to creating cookie-cutter hearts out of watermelon as part of her regular parental duties, saying, “God forbid you don't, but at the same time it's like, all you want is…it's the weirdest f***ing thing.”

“Cause you're exhausted and you're like: 'I'm gonna die,' and then literally when they're asleep then I'm like: 'I miss them'. Like, get it together Khloe! Snap out of it.”

Khloe Kardashian faces backlash over her remarks

While her elder sister understood her feelings, many people were appalled by her explanation and turned to social media to blast the actress.

One viewer said, "Welcome to the real world," and many others agreed, reminding her how fortunate she was to be able to hire nannies, GB News reported.

Another viewer asked her to shut up as she has maids and chefs, asking her to “Talk to real women who do it all...on their own! Yuck!”