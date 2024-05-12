Bradley Cooper to Phoebe Waller-Bridge, meet the all-star voice cast of John Krasinski's upcoming directorial IF

John Krasinski is geared up for his upcoming film If. The movie is making headlines as it has voiceovers for its characters from Hollywood's big shots. John recently shared two Instagram posts where he revealed the voice artists behind his animated characters for If. (Also read: The Office stars John Krasinski, Steve Carell are a house on fire as they reunite for new movie IF. Watch) John Krasinski introduced the voice cast of If recently.

The voice cast for If

The filmmaker took to his Instagram handle and shared slides introducing his characters from If. He captioned his post, “Here they come!!! I could never have imagined… I’d ever have a cast like this!!! Cannot wait for you to meet them all @ifmovie ! AND final trailer drops TOMORROW!!!! - #IFmovie only in theatres May 17!”

In the first picture, it was revealed that Steve Carell has voiced for Blue, a purple furry creature. Phoebe Waller-Bridge is introduced as a humanoid butterfly named Blosson in the second photo.

The third picture shows Louis Gossett Jr as an elderly bear called Lewis. Emily Blunt has done the voiceover for a unicorn, while Christopher Meloni plays a faceless character called Cosmo. Maya Rudolph, Sam Rockwell, Jon Stewart and Awkwafina have given the voiceover for Ally, Guardian Dog, Robot, and Bubble respectively.

George Clooney becomes Spaceman for If

John dropped another post where he shared about remaining voiceovers. His caption read as, “Here they come!!! I could never have imagined… I’d ever have a cast like this!!! Cannot wait for you to meet them all @ifmovie ! AND final trailer drops TOMORROW!!!!” - #IFmovie only in theatres May 17!"

Keegan-Michael Key is shown as the green blob Slime. In the second picture Matt Damon is introduced as a sunflower - Sunny. Amy Schumer has done the voiceover for Gummy Bear. Bradley Cooper essays a glass of ice water called Ice. Richard Jenkins has voiced an animated art teacher. Mathew Rhys, Blake Lively, Sebastian Maniscalco and George Clooney have done voiceovers for Ghost, Octopus, Magician Mouse and an astronaut - Spaceman respectively.

If is co-produced by John Krasinski, Allyson Seeger, Andrew Form and Ryan Reynolds. The film releases on May 17.