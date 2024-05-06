Emily Blunt reveals the ‘best thing’ Taylor Swift did for her kid: 'She’s really cool'

Hollywood’s Emily Blunt is a Swiftie for life, and she is proud to be one. In a recent interview, the actor couldn't help but gush about her admiration for Grammy award winning pop icon Taylor Swift, sharing a heartwarming anecdote about Swift's thoughtful gesture towards her daughters. (Also read: Emily Blunt reveals her daughters' reaction to Ryan Gosling's Ken-themed gift: 'They are so obsessed' Emily Blunt shares she loved how Taylor Swift hyped up her daughter.

During an interview with radio DJ Howard Stern while promoting her latest movie The Fall Guy, Emily, who shares two children with her actor-husband John Krasinski, recounted the time when Taylor met her daughters, Hazel and Violet, aged 10 and 7, respectively.

About the meeting

According to Emily, Hazel had recently gotten a haircut and was feeling a bit unsure of herself. However, Taylor's kind words and encouragement instantly lifted her spirits. The actor credited Taylor for doing the "best thing" for her daughter, highlighting Taylor’s innate ability to make her young fans feel valued and appreciated.

“Yeah, she's the nicest. She was so nice to my kids,” she said when asked whether she had met her in real life.

The actor continued, “My oldest kid had just cut all her hair off this very short haircut that she was very self conscious about. And Taylor Swift goes, Look you just like this 60s beatnik cool kid. I just, I love your style. And I thought my child was going to faint. It was the best thing anyone's done for my child. That's so sweet. That she did that. She's really cool. She's very cool”.

Getting emotional about someone doing a nice gesture for your kid, Emily confessed, “It changes everything. Everything makes me melt”.

As reported by HuffPost, Emily revealed she didn’t had to keep her kids “level” considering they were meeting people like Taylor.

“I think they’ve been around a lot of people in this job. And I think they’re relieved, often, to meet children of people in this job,” she said, adding, “Because it’s like a secret language of understanding how weird it is that their mom is known, you know?”

Taking a break from acting

Recently, the Oppenheimer actor shared that she’s taking a year off of acting. She has decided to step back from the acting world due to the “emotional cost” of not spending as much time with her children when busy with her work schedule.

“I worked quite a bit last year, and my oldest baby is 9, like, we’re in the last year of single digits,” Emily said on Bruce Bozzi’s Table for Two podcast last year.

She added, “I just feel there are cornerstones to their day that are so important when they’re little. And it’s, ‘Will you wake me up? Will you take me to school? Will you pick me up? Will you put me to bed?’ And I just need to be there for all of them ― for a good stretch. And I just felt that in my bones”.

Emily’s latest action adventure

Emily was most recently seen on the big screen in The Fall Guy alongside actor Ryan Gosling.

The film revolves around Ryan's Colt Seavers, a battle-scarred stuntman who, after leaving the business a year earlier to focus on his physical and mental health, is called back into service when the star of a mega-budget studio film directed by his ex, Jody Moreno (Emily Blunt), goes missing. David Leitch's action comedy, released last week, opened lower than expected at the global box office. (Read: The Fall Guy movie review: Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt rise to the occasion in this breezy, bumpy adventure )

According to Variety, the opening-day collection was $10.4 million, including $3 million from the paid previews.