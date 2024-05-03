Emily Blunt reveals her daughters' reaction to Ryan Gosling's Ken-themed gift: 'They are so obsessed'

Emily Blunt is excited about her new action-comedy, The Fall Guy, opposite Ryan Gosling. The actor has also opened up about her off-screen rapport with her co-star. In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Emily recalled how her daughters were overwhelmed by Ryan Gosling's gift. (Also read: Ryan Gosling’s The Fall Guy under fire over inappropriate joke involving Johnny Depp and Amber Heard) Emily Blunt reveals Ryan Gosling's Ken-themed gift for her daughters.

Emily Blunt's daughters are obsessed with Ken

Emily was quizzed by Jimmy about her daughters' meeting with Ryan. She said, “They are so obsessed with Ken, just wild. Yeah and they are also at that age where it tends to play cool, you know. So they did get to meet him finally. He popped up with Eva (Eva Mendes) and the girls to say goodbye. They would stay in New York while he was doing SNL. And he brought them this massive box of roses that he'd had in his dressing room for SNL that spelt Ken. He just said to the girls, 'I want to thank you for all the support for Ken'. Afterwards, my eight-year-old was like, ‘They smell so good’. And it was almost like she was talking about him.”

Ryan Gosling as Ken

Ryan portrayed the character of Ken, who is also known as Beach Ken, in Greta Gerwig's movie Barbie. The movie is based on the popular fashion dolls, Barbie and Ken. Margot Robbie played the title role in this fantasy film. At the 96th Academy Awards, the movie won the Best Original Song for What Was I Made For.

About The Fall Guy

The Fall Guy is loosely based on the 1980s Lee Majors television series about a stuntman who made some extra cash on the side bounty hunting. Apart from Ryan and Emily, the action-comedy also features Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Hannah Waddingham, Teresa Palmer, Stephanie Hsu, and Winston Duke. The film is written by Drew Pearce and directed by David Leitch. The Fall Guy releases on May 3.