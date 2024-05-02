Ryan Gosling’s The Fall Guy under fire over inappropriate joke involving Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

In the action comedy film, which has been directed by David Leitch, actor Hannah Waddingham’s character, Gail Meyer, at one point makes a reference to Johnny and Amber‘s turbulent relationship, which has caused a stir among viewers.

In the scene, Waddingham, who is essaying the role of an executive producer in the movie, walks into a trailer while looking rumpled and tells director Jody Moreno, essayed by Emily, “It’s like Amber and Johnny were just in here”.

Wrong start for The Fall Guy?

The line of dialogue has caused some discourse among viewers who have watched the film at screenings. They are taking to social media to express their dismay. The estranged celebrity couple accused each other of domestic violence and abuse since their split in 2016.

“Domestic violence is not a joke,” wrote one X user, with one sharing, “As a survivor I can tell you there is not one thing funny about domestic abuse. I will not support this film. Do better Hollywood”.

“Oh wow…domestic violence is now a punchline? Disgusting,” wrote another netizen. One user called the joke as “terrible and tasteless”.

“That’s basically a throwaway comment muttered under breath, but it earned absolutely ZERO laughs in my screening,” shared the social media user.

Several Hollywood portals reached out to Universal Pictures, The Fall Guy’s distributor, for a comment. However, they have not yet responded to the same.

About the Johnny and Amber saga

After tying the knot in 2015, Johnny and Amber ended their marital union in 15 months. However, it was not a smooth ending as their split caught the public eye in 2019 when Johnny sued his ex-wife for defamation.

In 2018, Amber published a Washington Post op-ed about domestic violence. Though she didn't mention him by name in the article, Johnny claimed it came with hints at him. It led to a court battle, which included both actors making allegations of physical, emotional and mental abuse against each other.

In December 2022, the legal battle ended with the Pirates of the Caribbean star winning all three defamation claims and millions in damages. Heard also brought a countersuit against Depp, in which she won one of three defamation claims and was awarded $2 million in damages.