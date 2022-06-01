Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard verdict live updates: Jury to read verdict at 12.30am, Johnny Depp won't be in court
Jurors have reached a verdict in trial between Hollywood stars Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. The ex couple accused each other of abuse in the defamation trial.
The verdict will be read in Fairfax County Circuit Court in Virginia at 3 p.m. ET (12.30 am IST on Thursday).
Johnny had sued his ex-wife Amber for $50 million and argued that she defamed him when she called herself "a public figure representing domestic abuse" in a newspaper opinion piece. Amber filed a countersuit for $100 million, saying he smeared her by calling her a liar.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Jun 02, 2022 12:10 AM IST
Johnny Depp performed at a concert in UK on Monday
On Monday, Johnny Depp performed at a concert in Sheffield, UK, days after the end of the trial. The actor surprised fans by appearing alongside English guitarist Jeff Beck on the stage and performed a number of tracks. Read more here
-
Jun 01, 2022 11:58 PM IST
Amber Heard's legal team attacks Johnny Depp for not being in court
Amber Heard's legal team has said Johnny Depp not being present in the court shows his ‘lack of seriousness’. According to a statement from Amber's camp, “Your presence shows where your priorities are. Johnny Depp plays guitar in the UK while Amber Heard waits for a verdict in Virginia. Depp is taking his snickering and lack of seriousness on tour.”
-
Jun 01, 2022 11:48 PM IST
Johnny Depp will not be in the court for the verdict
The Law and Crime Network has reported that while Amber Heard will be present in the court for the judgement, Johnny Depp won't be. The actor is currently in the UK for work commitments and is expected to attend the proceedings via video.
-
Jun 01, 2022 11:39 PM IST
Jury has reached the verdict
A seven-member jury has reached the verdict in the case, which is expected to be read at 3pm ET on Wednesday (12.30am IST on Thursday).
Johnny Depp-Amber Heard verdict live updates: Verdict to be read tonight
