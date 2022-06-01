Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard verdict live updates: Jury to read verdict at 12.30am, Johnny Depp won't be in court

Jurors have reached a verdict in trial between Hollywood stars Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. The ex couple accused each other of abuse in the defamation trial.

The verdict will be read in Fairfax County Circuit Court in Virginia at 3 p.m. ET (12.30 am IST on Thursday).

Johnny had sued his ex-wife Amber for $50 million and argued that she defamed him when she called herself "a public figure representing domestic abuse" in a newspaper opinion piece. Amber filed a countersuit for $100 million, saying he smeared her by calling her a liar.